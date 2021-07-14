High-profile Championship figure addresses future of 12-goal star amid Celtic and Rangers interest

Barry Fry has insisted that Peterborough United won’t be selling Siriki Dembele this summer, claiming that he’s worth more to them if he keeps them in the Championship.

The versatile forward enjoyed an excellent season for the Posh last term after scoring 12 goals and providing 12 assists for his teammates as he played a significant role in helping the club to secure promotion from League One.

However with just a year left on his contract it means that there’s a certain degree of uncertainty around his future.

Scottish champions Rangers are one of the clubs who are said to be interested in a move for the player, while their arch rivals Celtic are also thought to be in the mix to sign him.

But with Peterborough looking to consolidate their position in the Championship this term, the club’s director of football Barry Fry has said that he won’t be allowing the player to move on.

Speaking to Transfer Tavern, Fry said: “He’s a talented boy and just because he’s in his last year, people think we’ll sell. We won’t.

“We’ve got a better chance of retaining our Championship status with Jonson Clarke-Harris and Dembele in our side than not. It’s got to be substantial figures for either of them or we’ll just let Dembele go for nothing in a year.

“If he keeps us up, it’s worth £15million to us. It’s well worth it.”

The verdict

Peterborough United are clearly not budging regarding Siriki Dembele.

Barry Fry and the team at The Posh are among the toughest negotiators in English football and it’s clear that they won’t be selling the player for anything below what they deem him to be worth.

While Rangers and Celtic are obviously huge names in football, I just doubt that they’ll have the sort of disposable cash available to tempt Fry into selling.

Both clubs will be able to discuss terms with the player in January regarding a free transfer so I’d be very surprised if either team stumped up big money to get a deal done.