Highlights Simon Jordan believes Frank Lampard would be a great appointment for Sunderland, as he has everything to prove after his previous stints at Everton and Chelsea.

Sunderland is currently ninth in the Championship table and aiming for a top six finish this season.

While Lampard has experience in the Championship, his time in the Premier League left a lot to be desired and may not be the standard Sunderland is looking for to replace Tony Mowbray.

Simon Jordan has suggested Frank Lampard should be the next manager of Sunderland.

The Black Cats are currently searching for a new head coach following the decision to part ways with Tony Mowbray on Monday evening.

The 59-year-old was in charge since late August 2022, and led the Wearside outfit to a top six finish in his first campaign in charge of the club.

However, a run of poor form in recent weeks has proven enough to call the Sunderland hierarchy into action.

Mowbray’s last game in charge was a 1-1 draw away to Millwall last weekend, in which a 78th minute Jack Clarke penalty earned the team a point at the Den.

What has Simon Jordan said about Sunderland’s managerial search?

Jordan believes that someone like Lampard would be a great appointment for the Black Cats, as he will have everything to prove after his previous stints at Everton and Chelsea.

The former Crystal Palace chairman has claimed that a club of Sunderland’s stature should be very appealing to the ex-England midfielder.

“If you talk about football people who want to get back on the ladder then Frank Lampard,” said Jordan, via Talksport on YouTube.

“If you talk about football people with so much motivation, and [Graeme] Souness was saying that we are so lucky that he has so much money that he wants to do it.

“There are lots of people with money who will flog themselves to the next level, if Frank Lampard wants to do something then a football club of the size and stature of Sunderland, with the opportunity to rebuild.

“That would be an interesting job, wouldn’t it?”

Lampard has been out of work since leaving Chelsea at the end of last season.

The 45-year-old was in charge of the Blues on a caretaker basis following Graham Potter’s dismissal, with Mauricio Pochettino ultimately being hired as his permanent replacement.

Where are Sunderland in the Championship table?

Championship Table (As it stands December 4th) Team P GD Pts 9 Sunderland 19 7 27 10 Watford 19 5 27 11 Cardiff City 19 4 27 12 Middlesbrough 19 2 27 13 Norwich City 19 -2 26 14 Bristol City 19 -1 25 15 Birmingham City 19 -4 23 16 Plymouth Argyle 19 2 22

Sunderland are currently ninth in the Championship table, and will be aiming to earn a top six finish this season.

It has been reported that the second division side are likely to hire a manager from overseas as they look to replace Mowbray.

The veteran coach drew his final game in charge, a 1-1 result away to Millwall last weekend proving enough to cost him his job.

Mike Dodds has been placed in charge of the first team squad on a temporary basis as Sunderland begin their search for a successor.

Dodds’ first game in charge will be against West Brom on 9 December, providing an appointment has not been made by then.

Would Frank Lampard be a good appointment for Sunderland?

Lampard does have experience of managing in the Championship, having led Derby County to a top six finish in the 2018-19 campaign.

However, his time in the Premier League left a lot to be desired and tarnished his reputation as a manager.

It would be a big risk to bring in someone who has looked so out of his depth at the top level.

On Lampard’s side is his reputation for working with younger players, which will appeal to Sunderland, but he is otherwise not of the standard the club will surely be looking for to replace Mowbray.