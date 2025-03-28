Coventry City head coach Frank Lampard has issued his verdict on former Sky Blues playmaker, Gustavo Hamer, ahead of yet another reunion with the Dutch-Brazilian on Friday night as they take on Sheffield United.

Hamer was integral to City's play-off bid two seasons ago alongside Viktor Gyokeres, with both making the West Midlands outfit a significant profit as they departed for Bramall Lane and Portuguese giants Sporting CP after the play-off final defeat to Luton Town, in which he netted the last of his 19 goals for the club.

After being the starring light for the Blades in a dismal Premier League season last term, the 27-year-old has continued his fine form under Chris Wilder this term with an abundance of goal contributions as United look to achieve a first-time promotion back to the promised land.

However, Coventry will be all-out to stop the South Yorkshire side from potentially going top of the Championship for a brief period at least, with Lampard's men looking to further cement their own play-off berth after a remarkable run of form since the former Chelsea legend's appointment at the CBS Arena.

Frank Lampard drops "high-level" claim on Gus Hamer ahead of Sheffield United vs Coventry City

The 46-year-old is under no illusions that the former City midfielder is likely to have a huge part to play in Friday night's encounter in the Steel City, especially after registering one of his five assists in the pulsating 2-2 draw between the two sides back in November, just days before he was installed as head coach.

“I’ve been watching him all week,” Lampard said via the Coventry Telegraph.“so I’ve got a really good understanding of him."

“I knew of him before but we were playing and then we had a break. He’s really good, a very, very high-level player. And his position will be interesting in terms of where he plays. He tends to drift off the left," the Sky Blues boss added.

"We’ll see how they line up, but whatever way he’s a player that will give you problems behind your midfield, amongst other things, and can find the last pass and the finish very well."

“So my understanding of him was pretty good before, but very good now," Lampard stated.

One man who was also given a mixed reception at the CBS in the reverse fixture was Callum O'Hare, who made the switch to S2 after the expiration of his contract with City.

The man who signed for the Sky Blues on a permanent basis in 2020 after a fruitful loan period, featured 182 times for the club and registered 52 goal contributions, and has since gone on to play in all but one of United's league fixtures this term, scoring twice and laying on six assists.

Regardless, Lampard is keen to state that this will not create an extra narrative to the upcoming clash from his point of view, despite how it may be looked at in a different light by supporters.

“Well, not for me. But yeah, possibly. You know, they’re very, very good players who performed very well for this club and perform well for Sheffield United – two quality players," he continued.

“So for me, I just sort of focus on it at face value; the quality of their squad, the difference-makers in their team, and they are two of those players."

"We’ll see how they play, where they play, and if they play. There’s more to it than those two players, but it’s obviously part of the story of the game," Lampard concluded.

Coventry City shouldn't fear Sheffield United after recent results

Coming into this game having suffered just three defeats in their last 16 league games, Coventry will not fear the Blades, despite their lofty position - level with Leeds United at the top of the Championship.

Championship Table (27/03/25) Position Team P GD Pts 1st Leeds United 38 +51 80 2nd Sheffield United 38 +25 80 3rd Burnley 38 +41 78 4th Sunderland 38 +18 69 5th Coventry City 38 +7 59

Whilst Hamer, O'Hare, Tyrese Campbell and Rhian Brewster - buoyed by his goal in the Steel City Derby - are bound to have a big influence on the game from Wilder's perspective in attack, Lampard has plenty of goal threats at his disposal too, with only Leeds scoring more times than the Sky Blues over the course of all the last 10,15 and 20 matches.

Haji Wright will also be brimming with confidence after his hat-trick in the demolition job over promotion rivals Sunderland last time out, as well as Victor Torp coming into the game off the back of a brace against Stoke City on March 8th and as many assists in the 3-0 win over Regis Le Bris' side.

Since regaining his place in the side on Boxing Day, Oliver Dovin has also kept six of his eight clean sheets in said timeframe, so the former England midfielder will, no doubt, feel that his side are well-equipped to claim a positive result in front of the Sky Sports cameras.