High earner features: One winner and one loser at Bristol City so far this season

There’s plenty of excitement surrounding Bristol City after an eye-catching start to the season.

No team in the Championship have scored as many goals as the Robins, who sit fourth in the table as a result.

There’s still a long way to go, of course, but there is the feeling at Ashton Gate that something special could be happening.

We’ve reflected on the opening month or so of the season to highlight one winner and one loser…

Winner: Nahki Wells

After an underwhelming few years at Ashton Gate in which Nahki Wells had not lived up to his hefty price tag or sizeable salary, it seemed likely that the 32-year-old would be offloaded in the summer window.

Reports suggested that Preston North End were in for Wells but a move never materialised and Pearson remained clear that he was part of his plans moving forwards.

That drew some confusion among City supporters but keeping the striker at the club has proven a masterstroke.

Wells has been central to the Robins’ upturn in form, which has seen them go eight games unbeaten and score more goals than any side in the division, and is playing his best football in a red shirt.

He is thriving in a front two alongside youngster Tommy Conway, with four goals and three assists to his name this term, and looks to be loving every second of it.

Wells deserves credit for biding his time and remaining committed when he was out of favour last season, and he’s certainly enjoying the fruits of those labours now.

Loser: Timm Klose

Experienced defender Timm Klose was a mainstay in the side in the final months of the 2021/22 campaign and after signing a new deal at Ashton Gate in the summer, supporters will have been expecting more of the same this term – particularly after Robbie Cundy moved to Barnsley.

Kal Naismith’s arrival has caused Nigel Pearson to shuffle things around at the back and it’s meant Klose has been limited to a bit-part role in the early weeks of the new campaign.

The 34-year-old shared minutes with Zak Vyner in the right centre-back role in pre-season – with Naismith slotting in as the first choice central option and Rob Atkinson cementing his place on the left of the back three – and lost the position battle.

Vyner has started all eight of City’s Championship games this season and after some early wobbles, is starting to look more and more assured as part of the back three.

With Tomas Kalas not expected back until October or potentially even November, the Robins academy product is set to benefit while Klose, who has played just 61 minutes of league football this term, is on course for more time on the bench.