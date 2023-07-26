David Ornstein of The Athletic believes there is a "high chance" Liverpool complete a deal to sign Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia despite firm interest from Chelsea.

Fabrizio Romano first revealed that Liverpool remain keen to sign Lavia from Southampton alongside Chelsea, and he will cost a fee of close to £50 million.

Ornstein revealed yesterday that Liverpool's opening offer of around £37 million was knocked back by the Saints, but personal terms were not thought to be an issue.

Southampton have yet to lose any high-profile players from the club so far, but interest is brewing and there are numerous players being linked to teams from the Premier League and abroad.

James Ward-Prowse is among those still at St. Mary's, as is the young Belgian international.

The 19-year-old joined Southampton for a reported fee of around £14 million from Manchester City last summer, which means the Saints are set to turn a huge profit on the player, just 12 months on from signing him.

He has impressed on the south coast and was a mainstay in the Southampton team that were relegated last season. Lavia played 34 times in his first full season as a professional player in the top-flight and has since returned to the club this summer, with pre-season preparations underway for Russell Martin's side.

What's the latest transfer news regarding Romeo Lavia amid Liverpool and Chelsea interest?

David Ornstein has revealed that Liverpool are now likely to improve their initial offer for Lavia, and is confident that the deal gets done ahead of Chelsea, he said: "Liverpool set to return with improved offer for Romeo Lavia. Southampton rejected ~£37m opening bid as they seek ~£50m package.

"High chance this deal gets done, although Chelsea retain firm interest."

It appears that a move away from Southampton is now close, with Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports Germany backing up Ornstein's claim by reporting yesterday that Liverpool are now in pole position over their competitors as they source a replacement for Jordan Henderson. He said: "Romeo Lavia: Understand that Liverpool is the top favorite now!"

Not only that, but Lavia is keen to join the Reds above anyone else, in spite of late interest from Chelsea, Plettenberg added: "Lavia wants to join Liverpool and has given the green light! No agreement between the clubs yet but concrete negotiations are ongoing. His price valuation was around £50m."

Is Lavia a good sale by Southampton? A good purchase for Liverpool?

Leicester City have already commanded big fees for Harvey Barnes and James Maddison this summer, but neither of Southampton or Leeds United have managed to sell a key player for significant money so far during the window.

Lavia could become the first of those from St. Mary's for a frankly eye-watering fee for a player who has only just completed his first season as a professional.

However, the 19-year-old is clearly a very gifted midfield player who could slot straight in at Liverpool and make a difference, given the revamp they are undertaking in midfield.

Despite being relegated with Southampton, he has shown maturity beyond his years and should play a good amount of minutes, even though the step up at Anfield is huge. The move to Liverpool makes sense for the Belgian, as he looks to gain European experience for the next stage of his development as well.

This move should be a win-win for all parties, with Southampton gaining a large fee to put towards other areas of their squad, and Liverpool picking up a player with enormous potential.