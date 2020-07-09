Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Ipswich Town

‘Hideous’, ‘Vile’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react to kit announcement for 2020/21 season

Published

8 mins ago

on

Ipswich Town have revealed their away kit for the 2020/21 season, which has not been well received by fans of the League One club. 

The Tractor Boys will be playing the third tier of English football again next year after they finished 11th, with the division’s final standings decided by unweighted points-per-game.

The League One play-off final is still yet to be played, with Oxford United set to face Wycombe Wanderers on Monday, but Ipswich’s focus will be on their preparations for next season.

With the delay to the 2019/20 campaign, their transfer business looks as though it is going to have to wait until later in the summer but it appears some work has already been done on other preparations ahead of next season.

Ipswich revealed their new-look away kit for the 2020/21 season, which is manufactured by Adidas, earlier today.

The new strip, which is a textured light blue colour with a blue trim, features Parley Ocean Plastic which is made from recycled waste that has been intercepted from beaches and coastal communities before it makes it to the ocean.

Can you name every Ipswich Town top goalscorer from the last 13 seasons? Have a go now!

1 of 13

Who was Ipswich's top goalscorer in the 2018-19 season?

The announcement doesn’t appear to have convinced the Portman Road faithful, with many Ipswich fans taking to Twitter to voice their dislike for the new away kit.

Read their reaction here:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Hideous’, ‘Vile’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react to kit announcement for 2020/21 season

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: