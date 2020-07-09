‘Hideous’, ‘Vile’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react to kit announcement for 2020/21 season

Ipswich Town have revealed their away kit for the 2020/21 season, which has not been well received by fans of the League One club.

The Tractor Boys will be playing the third tier of English football again next year after they finished 11th, with the division’s final standings decided by unweighted points-per-game.

The League One play-off final is still yet to be played, with Oxford United set to face Wycombe Wanderers on Monday, but Ipswich’s focus will be on their preparations for next season.

With the delay to the 2019/20 campaign, their transfer business looks as though it is going to have to wait until later in the summer but it appears some work has already been done on other preparations ahead of next season.

Ipswich revealed their new-look away kit for the 2020/21 season, which is manufactured by Adidas, earlier today.

The new strip, which is a textured light blue colour with a blue trim, features Parley Ocean Plastic which is made from recycled waste that has been intercepted from beaches and coastal communities before it makes it to the ocean.

The announcement doesn’t appear to have convinced the Portman Road faithful, with many Ipswich fans taking to Twitter to voice their dislike for the new away kit.

Read their reaction here:

That is hideous 😂 — Cameron (@lawseyitfc) July 9, 2020

Are you sure lads?? That’s hideous — Henry Turner (@henry14turner) July 9, 2020

One of the worst town shirts I’ve ever seen… — Archie Norman (@ArchieNorman10) July 9, 2020

Will 100 percent give this away shirt a miss! Absolutely horrific! — Ballers 4 (@Spaceraider13) July 9, 2020

The ugliest thing… — Roger Sadler (@barabadabada) July 9, 2020

hideous! — Adam king (@Adamking63) July 9, 2020

Kits are not really that important to me..but imo the worst away kit I can remember. The only question I have is why? A mirror of the new home in white would have been ideal? #itfc https://t.co/2fPv9BynF4 — Matt Temple (@mtemple80) July 9, 2020