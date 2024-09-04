Dwight Gayle is set to join Scottish Premiership side Hibernian after he was made a free agent following his release from Derby County at the end of last season.

Veteran striker Gayle joined the Rams on a short-term deal in February after his contract was ended early with Stoke City, and helped them win promotion to the Championship in the following months, but was not offered a new deal in May and so became free to find a new club.

After a summer of assessing his options, he is now set to move north of the border for the first time in his career, with Hibs reportedly offering him the chance to prove himself in Scotland at the age of 34.

Dwight Gayle, Hibs transfer latest

According to HITC reporter Graeme Bailey, via NotTheOldFirm, the Edinburgh giants are closing in on a deal to sign Gayle this month as boss David Gray aims to reinforce his attacking options with an experienced striker.

The report adds that the 34-year-old has been locked in talks with numerous EFL clubs throughout the summer, but Hibs look to have won the race for his signature, with the lure of top-flight football and a fresh start in a new country likely having swayed his decision.

Gayle was also seen on trial at League One outfit Stockport County in pre-season as he featured in a game against Blackburn Rovers on August 2, but a deal seemingly never materialised and he was left to seek other options.

Gayle had a mixed time at Derby

The former Crystal Palace frontman had experienced a tough time with Stoke prior to his move to Pride Park, as he netted just three times in 50 appearances for the Potters across an 18-month spell and saw his deal terminated four months early in February after he had featured just twice under new boss Steven Schumacher.

He made his debut for the Rams as a substitute away to Barnsley eight days after his arrival in the East Midlands, and netted his first goal for the club in a 3-0 win against Port Vale in early March, which meant he had scored in all four of the top tiers in the English football league pyramid.

Gayle followed that strike up with the opener in key wins against Bristol Rovers and Reading in the next two games, and also picked up an assist in the latter match as he won the decisive penalty, but picked up a hamstring injury in the next game against Bolton Wanderers, which turned out to be his final outing for the club as it ruled him out for the rest of the campaign.

He was not offered a new deal by the Rams as Warne's side went on to clinch promotion, likely as a result of his recent injury record which reared its head in his short spell at the club, and he was training at the PFA's training camp over the summer, which is designed to help out-of-contract players keep fit as they await their next move.

Gayle now seems to have found a new challenge in Scotland, and Derby fans will no doubt wish him well after he played his part in their 2023/24 promotion campaign.