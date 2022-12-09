Hibs defender Ryan Porteous to Watford: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Watford are one of several Championship sides to be linked with Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous.

The central defender sees his current deal expire next summer, and the Hornets are said to be tracking the 23-year-old.

They are not the only interested club, though, with West Brom, Millwall, Norwich, Stoke and Sunderland also reported to be keen.

With that said, we’ve weighed up three key aspects of a potential transfer to Vicarage Road for the centre-back.

Is it a good potential move?

I think it would have to be viewed as a good move for both parties were Watford to secure the 23-year-old’s signature.

Watford are in need of a refresh in the central defensive department after years of under-recruitment in the position, and for the club to beat out five other Championship clubs to Porteous’ signature could be deemed as a big win.

Porteous, meanwhile, would be moving to in recent history has been a top six Championship side, with the ambition and potential to make the jump up to the Premier League in the future.

Quiz: What shirt number are these 25 current Watford players?

1 of 25 What is Joao Pedro's shirt number? 10 9 8 12

Would he start?

There is certainly the potential to come in and start in the long term, but I think it would be a big ask to come in in January and do so.

William Troost-Ekong has performed well when in the side this season, and alongside him, Porteous would have to overcome Craig Cathcart, Francisco Sierralta and Christian Kabasele.

Whilst the 23-year-old may fancy his chances against some of those names, with Watford looking to challenge for automatic promotion in the second half of the season, their prior Championship promotion winning experience could be key.

What does he offer?

At 23-years-old, Porteous clearly offers a lot, first and foremost, a young, fresher option at the back for the club.

Not only that, though, but a recent scout report by Hibernian highlighted the young defender’s abilities at centre half.

A look at the stats in that piece showed Porteous to be a brilliant all-round defender in the Scottish Premiership, highlighting not only his defensive ability, but his ability to progress the ball forwards.

With passing a big part of modern centre-back’s games, those added skills on top of his defensive ability make Porteous a real asset and perhaps this is why multiple Championship clubs are racing to sign him.