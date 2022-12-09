Hibs defender Ryan Porteous to Sunderland: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Sunderland are thought to be among a host of clubs looking at Hibs defender Ryan Porteous.

The 23-year-old has told the Edinburgh outfit he won’t extend his contract at Easter Road, which expires in the summer, so there’s every chance the club will cash in on the player in the New Year, which is the last chance to get a fee for Porteous.

And, The Sun have claimed that the Black Cats are among a host of clubs tracking the Scotland international.

Here we assess the potential move and whether it would benefit Tony Mowbray’s side…

Is it a good potential move?

Without a doubt.

Most would agree that Sunderland are short of a centre-back even if Dan Ballard is nearing a return to full fitness.

So, a new addition has to be on the radar and Porteous would fit the bill in terms of being a cheap option and someone who should be able to make an impact easily. With so many clubs interested, it won’t be easy, but it would be a smart capture for Sunderland.

Would he start?

There’s every chance he would.

Right now, he certainly would be in the XI. With Ballard and Danny Batth fit, it might be a different story but Porteous is someone who has the ability to be a top defender at this level.

There are areas of his game that he needs to improve but he has the basic qualities to make his mark in the Championship and he would back himself to force his way into Mowbray’s thoughts straight away.

What does he offer?

It’s fair to say Porteous is an aggressive player.

He is an old-school defender in the sense that he will throw his body in front of the ball, he loves winding up the opposition and he is very brave.

As well as that, he is capable of switching the play well with a long diagonal and he has the tools to become a very good defender, including for Scotland too.

Given his age, there are still improvements that needed and Porteous can switch off at times and his positioning is suspect but overall he is a solid centre-back who has room to improve.