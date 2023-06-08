Hibernian manager Lee Johnson has admitted that he would love to re-sign CJ Egan-Riley from Burnley this summer.

Egan-Riley spent the second-half of the previous term on loan at Hibs after failing to force his way into the Clarets' starting eleven.

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany only opted to deploy the centre-back on six occasions in all competitions due to the presence of Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Jordan Beyer.

How did CJ Egan-Riley fare during his loan spell with Hibernian?

After sealing a temporary switch to Hibs in January, Egan-Riley made his debut for the club in their clash with Ross County.

The 20-year-old went on to feature on 13 further occasions as Johnson's side clinched a fifth place finish in the Scottish Premiership standings.

Egan-Riley made 1.5 tackles, 1.5 interceptions and 3.1 clearances per game for Hibs and registered a respectable average WhoScored match rating of 6.70 at this level.

What has Lee Johnson said about a fresh move by Hibs for Burnley's CJ Egan-Riley?

Making reference to Egan-Riley and Will Fish, who joined the club on loan from Manchester United last year, Johnson has admitted that he would like to re-sign both of these players.

Speaking to the Daily Record about whether he expects a big turnaround in terms of players this summer, the Hibernian boss said: "A lot of that will be dictated by the loans.

"I'd love to have Will and CJ back, as an example.

"They're not our only loans but while I remember a media report suggesting we had too many loans, with some of these guys we have an option to turn it into a permanent and some we haven't.

"That comes into play.

"I'd like to keep the stability, trim the fate and use the finances well to recruit quality.

"I'd rather lower the numbers and have higher quality."

Should Burnley sanction another loan exit for Egan-Riley this summer?

Having been unable to establish himself as a key member of Burnley's squad in the Championship, Egan-Riley is likely to be forced to watch on from the sidelines next season as his side are set to participate at a higher level.

Instead of handing Egan-Riley a handful of cup appearances, Kompany ought to consider the possibility of striking a fresh loan agreement with Hibs for the defender.

By featuring week-in, week-out in the Scottish Premiership next season, the defender will make considerable strides in terms of his development which in turn will boost his chances of forcing his way into Burnley's starting eleven in the future.