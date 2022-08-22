Hibernian re-ignite transfer interest in EFL striker

Swindon Town talisman Harry McKirdy is on the radar of Scottish Premiership outfit Hibernian once again, according to an update from The Sun reporter Alan Nixon.

The 25-year-old was in top form for the Robins last season in League Two, scoring 22 times in 37 appearances as well as netting against Premier League giants Manchester City in round three of the FA Cup.

Back in April, Nixon reported that the versatile forward was a target for Hibs this coming summer as the Edinburgh club looked to bolster their attack.

Nothing has come of it since, with McKirdy remaining at the County Ground, scoring twice already this season in the fourth tier of English football.

Now though, Hibs are looking at McKirdy once again with interest with a potential view to making a move before the transfer window slams shut, and with Swindon’s number 11 having less than one year remaining on his contract, Scott Lindsay could be vulnerable to losing his star asset.

The Verdict

McKirdy had the first prolific stint of his career last season when he was netting seemingly every week for Swindon, and there’s every chance that it could be an outlying campaign in terms of his goals.

But he’s netted twice in five appearances so far this season, so there’s every chance that the eccentric forward has simply turned a corner in his career.

A natural step up for the ex-Aston Villa man would be League One, but on general quality, the Scottish Premiership is probably on par with the third tier of English football, which is an opinion that is probably shared by many.

With McKirdy having less than a year to go on his contract, Swindon are in a precarious position where they may have to cash in on the forward if a decent bid comes in.

But they cannot afford for that to arrive in the dying stages of the transfer window as they may not have time to bring in a replacement.