Hibernian pursuit, Souttar interest, Jagielka’s contract: The main Stoke City transfer talking points as January looms

After Michael O’Neill was relieved of his duties at Stoke City earlier on this season, it was hoped that Alex Neil could come in and get the club moving in the right direction.

However, the Scotsman’s arrival has done little to halt the Potters’ decline so far, with the club currently sitting 19th in the Championship following Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Cardiff City.

One way the club can improve their fortunes, of course, is by recruiting smartly when the January transfer window opens in a few weeks.

At the same time, though, it is also an opportunity for other clubs to try and take away talent from the Bet 365 Stadium.

With that said, here are the main Stoke City talking points as the January transfer window approaches.

Ryan Porteous race

One of the more exciting talking points heading in to January revolves around Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous.

As per reports, Stoke City are interested in the central defender’s services next month, with Alex Neil seemingly looking to add to his defensive options.

However, the Potters face competition from several Championship clubs, Rangers, Celtic and Italian side Udinese if reports are accurate.

It would be a fantastic signing for the Potters were they able to beat off all of that competition for the 23-year-old.

Harry Souttar

On the other hand, whilst the club might be getting excited about arrivals, keeping hold of Harry Souttar surely has to be one of the window’s priorities.

After missing over a year of action, Souttar recently returned just in time to make it to Qatar and the FIFA World Cup with Australia.

During the tournament, Souttar reminded Potters fans what they had been missing out on, and others of his ability once again, leading to speculation that transfer interest from the Premier League may arrive.

Keeping hold of Souttar until at least the summer has to be the main priority for the Potters next month.

Phil Jagielka’s contract

Last but not least, Phil Jagielka’s current contract situation is another transfer-related topic looming over the club as January approaches.

Jagielka is tied down until the end of December, meaning he currently turns a free agent on January the 1st.

He is now 40, but the veteran defender has featured in 11 league matches for the Potters so far this season, starting the vast majority of the clubs last ten or so outings.

It would be a surprise to see Stoke let him go, at this stage of the season especially, but with no deal yet announced, Jagielka’s days as a Potter are currently growing smaller and smaller.