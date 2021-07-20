Hibernian player opts for Leyton Orient switch as Kenny Jackett rebuild gathers pace

Leyton Orient have completed the signing of defender Tom James from Hibernian, as per the club’s website.

The Cardiff City academy graduate has signed a one-year contract at the Breyer Group Stadium, becoming the seventh player to arrive at the club since Kenny Jackett became manager in May.

James spent time on loan at both Wigan and Salford City last season after struggling to establish himself in Edinburgh.

The Welshman scored four goals in 24 appearances at the DW Stadium, including a spectacular free-kick in a victory over Jackett’s Portsmouth at Fratton Park.

He was a regular at League Two level with Yeovil Town before moving north of the border in 2019, slotting into several different positions in defence, and he has spoken of his flexibility upon signing for Orient.

The 25-year-old said: “I’m pretty versatile and can play anywhere along the back four, but I’d probably say mainly a right-back who likes to get forward and likes to get assists and goals along the way.

“But obviously I know I’m a defender so that’s the main job.”

The Verdict

The departure of Sam Ling has left a vacancy at right-back for Orient, and securing a replacement with the quality of James looks to be another ambitious move as Kenny Jackett attempts to revitalise the club.

James stood out for Yeovil in his previous spell as a League Two regular not only for his defensive contribution but also his goals and assists, something that was also apparent during his time at Wigan last season.

This would appear to be a move that benefits both player and club, with Jackett no doubt keen to plug gaps in his squad ahead of the beginning of the new season in less than three weeks time.

Should James integrate quickly in East London, it would be no surprise to see him establish himself as one of the fourth tier’s best full-backs.

