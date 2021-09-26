Hibernian lining up January move for League One striker

Hibernian will look to sign Accrington Stanley striker Dion Charles in the January transfer window, a report from The Sun has claimed.

Charles enjoyed an excellent campaign in League One with Stanley last season, scoring 19 goals in 42 league appearances for the club.

That led to plenty of speculation around the striker’s future, with Premier League new boys Brentford, and Championship outfit Hull City, both credited with an interest in signing the 25-year-old earlier this year.

Now however, it seems as though there is interest in Charles from north of the border as well, as attention slowly starts to turn towards the January window.

According to this latest update, Hibernian are now also keen to agree a for Charles come the January transfer window.

It is thought that Hibs had a £200,000 bid for Charles rejected in the summer, and are now set to revisit their interest in the striker in January.

Charles is into the final year of his current contract with Accrington, meaning clubs outside England, such as Hibernian, could secure a pre-contract agreement with the striker from January.

Having featured in eight games for Stanley at the start of the season, Charles has missed the last two matches they have played, which is said to be due to the fact that he has angered club officials by refusing to sign a new contract with the League One side.

The Verdict

This does look as though it could prove to be a rather good signing for Hibernian.

Charles was prolific for Accrington in League One last season, having improved considerably throughout his time with the Lancashire club in the past couple of years.

You do feel therefore, as though he could be ready to step up to a higher level, and the threat he poses could add another useful outlet to Hibernian’s attack.

The fact they could secure his services for free on a pre-contract agreement from January would also help Hibs from a financial perspective, and gives them an advantage over English sides who can’t do that, meaning this looks to be well worth looking into for those in charge Easter Road.