Hibernian leading transfer race to sign EFL talent

Hibernian are leading the race to sign AFC Wimbledon’s Luke McCormick, who has made it clear he wants to leave the club this summer.

The 23-year-old was one of few to enhance their reputation as the Dons were relegated from League One last season, with the attacking midfielder catching the eye after scoring seven goals and registering seven assists during the miserable campaign.

Therefore, it was always going to be hard for Johnnie Jackson to keep hold of the player, and that’s proven to be the case.

There has been speculation surrounding McCormick for a while now, with reports claiming a return to Bristol Rovers could’ve been on the cards at one stage.

However, in a fresh update, the South London Press have confirmed that Hibs are in the ‘strongest position’ to do the deal and there is an expectation that the player will get the move he wants this month.

McCormick has two years left on his deal at Plough Lane, with the update confirming former club Chelsea will be due a percentage of any sale.

The verdict

Most Wimbledon fans would’ve known it would be tough to keep hold of McCormick this summer, so this probably won’t come as much of a surprise.

The fact they’ve picked up four points from their opening two league fixtures shows that Jackson has enough quality without the player though, so he won’t be panicking.

Now, he will hope that he can make some of his own moves in the market, with this sale to free up funds and space in the squad.

