Hibernian in deadline day transfer talks for EFL striker

Hibernian are pursuing a deadline day transfer deal for Swindon Town attacker Harry McKirdy, Sky Sports have reported.

The 25-year-old netted 22 times in 37 League Two outings last season, and has less than one year remaining on his contract at the County Ground.

Equally adept as a central striker or a winger, McKirdy has already netted twice in the fourth tier this season under new Robins boss Scott Lindsay, but he could be on the move late in the day north of the border.

Hibernian have been chasing ex-Aston Villa man McKirdy for a number of weeks, but now they are engaging in proper negotiations in regards to a transfer fee with just hours remaining of the summer window.

Earlier in the morning, the Daily Record reported that McKirdy was expected in Edinburgh for a medical today, although Sky Sports believe that a deal is not that far advanced at this stage.

The Verdict

McKirdy would be a big, big loss for Swindon, especially in the final stages of the transfer window.

It would be difficult to replace a player who netted 22 times last season, and even though he’s primarily playing out wide again he has already scored two goals in the current campaign.

With less than a year remaining on his contract though, McKirdy will give Swindon one last chance to secure a decent fee for his services, as if he’s not sold now then he can sign a pre-contract agreement from January onwards with overseas and Scottish clubs.

It seems unlikely that the Robins will be able to hold on to their star man, but it would be a welcome surprise if they do.