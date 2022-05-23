Hibernian closing in on recently released QPR player, medical today

Recently released Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper David Marshall is close to joining Scottish Premiership side Hibernian.

As per BBC Sport, the 37-year-old goalkeeper will have a medical in Edinburgh today, with a view to finalising the move.

Marshall had agreed a pre-contract agreement with Hibernian, but the deal required approval from incoming Hibs boss Lee Johnson before it could be concluded, as per the BBC Sport report.

It seems that approval was given, and the transfer process behind the scenes is now well underway.

Marshall was available on a free transfer having been recently released by QPR following a short term spell there.

The 37-year-old made 11 appearances and kept three clean sheets for the R’s in the Championship after joining the club from Derby County in the January transfer window.

At Derby, Marshall had failed to make any appearances this season having been their number one in the 2020/21 campaign.

The Scotsman, who represented Scotland at the Euro 2020 tournament last summer, has also previously had spells with Wigan Athletic, Hull City, Cardiff City, Norwich City and Celtic.

The Verdict

David Marshall is a proven goalkeeper at Championship level and so making the step to the Scottish Premiership should be no problem at all.

At 37-years-old he still has a few years left playing as a goalkeeper and brings with him vital experience.

Perhaps that is why incoming Hibs manager Lee Johnson has sanctioned the deal.

QPR, meanwhile, will certainly be looking to make additions in the goalkeeping department this summer after recently releasing Marshall alongside Kieren Westwood.