Hibernian cast their eyes over Blackpool winger

Hibernian are interested in making a January transfer move for Blackpool winger Demetrius Mitchell, as per a report from the Daily Record.

The Easter Road club find themselves on the brink of losing star man Martin Boyle, as the 28-year-old looks set for a move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Faisaly.

Hibernian currently sit in fifth place in the Scottish Premiership, picking up 29 points from their 21 games this season.

However, they are the lowest scorers in the top half of the division, all whilst exporting to lose their talisman.

Demetri has featured 13 times in the league this season for the Seasiders, starting just six of those matches for Neil Critchley’s side.

Despite progressing through the ranks as a full-back, Mitchell has more recently been deployed higher up on the wings, proving to have influence in the final third.

The verdict

Mitchell has struggled for consistent game time with Blackpool this season, but whilst regular contention has been difficult to come by, he has shown glimpses of the quality he possesses.

He also offers versatility, which is certainly a trait that Championship managers have increasingly desired over the last few seasons, with Mitchell just as competent in slotting in at full-back, as he is on either wing as part of a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Hibernian find themselves in a position where they will need to address Boyle’s expected departure, and this could be the first step in achieving that.

Given Boyle’s overall influence and ability, a lot of pressure would arrive on the shoulders of Mitchell, should a move be sanctioned.