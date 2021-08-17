Hibernian and St Johnstone plotting transfer move for Hull City player

Hibernian and St Johnstone have registered an interest in Hull City attacker James Scott, as reported by the Daily Record.

The report states that Dundee United were also in the chase for the Scotsman, but they have since landed the signing of Reading’s Marc McNulty.

Scott, who has featured 36 times for the newly-promoted Championship club since his early 2020 arrival, has scored four times in Hull colours, with the duo in pursuit, in hope of striking a loan deal for his services.

The 20-year-old joined Motherwell’s academy as a 13-year-old, continuing his progression within the club’s ranks at youth-level, until he was handed his professional debut aged 17, during a 0-0 draw with Ross County.

Before joining The Tigers in January of last year, Scott scored seven times in 42 appearances for Motherwell. He then proceeded to score on his first start for the club during a 3-3 draw with Birmingham City.

The verdict

The young forward struggled for minutes last season with Hull in League, and now his side are in the higher division, his chances of starting XI inclusion seem even thinner.

Scott is still just 20 years of age and certainly has the potential to thrive at Championship level, with a loan move away perhaps the best opportunity for him at this stage of his career.

Scott enjoyed an excellent start to life in the Scottish Premiership with Motherwell as a teenager, and now he could return a slightly more experienced professional.

The attacker also has the versatility to operate anywhere across the front-line – an increasingly desirable attribute for managers worldwide.

