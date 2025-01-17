This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

FLW's Queens Park Rangers fan pundit has admitted that he expects Hevertton Santos will be keen to move on this month in a bid to secure more football.

The Brazilian right-back joined last summer following the expiry of his contract with Portuguese Primeira Liga club Estrela da Amadora.

He then marked his second appearance for the club with a goal, scoring in a 1-1 draw against Luton Town in the EFL Cup, a match the Hoops ultimately won on penalties.

Unfortunately, since then, he has struggled to make an impact, with just four starts in the league and nine appearances across all competitions, the most recent of them coming against Leeds United in November.

This could spell the end of his time at QPR, and it would be no surprise to see him depart Loftus Road before the end of the month.

QPR pundit urges Santos to move on

Posed the question as to what player will be keen to move on between now and February 3rd, FLW's R's fan pundit Louis Moir admitted that Santos has to be seeking a loan away.

"The one player who will be keen to leave the club this month on loan is Hevertton Santos," disclaimed Moir.

"There was excitement about his signing in the summer, an unknown Brazilian full-back, and I for one was quite excited as it was a unique signing, and he was still young.

"He got a few chances during pre-season, in cup games, and a couple of league fixtures as well. But he hasn't played much at all, and he isn't even making the bench now, which is not a good sign considering we have had injuries.

"I think the game that did it for him was when we were battered at home by Middlesbrough, and he got torn apart by Ben Doak. Since then, he hasn't really been seen, and it's a shame, as I hope that hasn't affected his confidence.

"But he just hasn't looked up to the level at all; he's looked well off it.

"I’m hoping it’s one of those cases where he takes longer to adjust, but he's not even making our bench, so for his own sake, he needs to go out on loan and get used to English football.

"You can't write anyone off, but he has looked abysmal in the games he's played.

"He’s obviously been played more as an attacking full-back, more like a winger. Maybe he is more of a wing-back, but if he doesn't improve on loan or for us, then I can't see him being at the club much longer.

"So far, out of all the signings in the summer, he is the one who hasn't worked out at all."

QPR will be hard-pushed to sell Hevertton Santos

While it is unclear the length of Santos' deal at Loftus Road, you can imagine that he has a minimum of 18 months remaining and that will make it difficult for QPR if they want to cut ties.

Having severely struggled in the second tier, he will be short of suitors and a move back to Portugal may be his best option.

At present, the only likely way that happens is a loan deal, but if Cifuentes sees no future for the right-back, then selling him at a cut-price fee is the safest choice.

This is a deal for QPR fans to quickly forget about as it seems unlikely that we will see much of Santos again.