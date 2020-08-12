‘He’s worth that’ – Should Leeds pay up to beat West Ham in race for QPR man? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United are reportedly keen on QPR playmaker Ebere Eze but aren’t willing to meet the west London club’s £20 million valuation.

Eze was one of the standout players in the Championship last term – scoring 14 times and providing eight assists.

It appears Leeds are keen to add him to their ranks ahead of their return to the Premier League as David Anderson from the Mirror has reported they’re interested in signing him, alongside the likes of Crystal Palace and West Ham United.

It is understood, however, that the Whites aren’t willing to pay the £20 million that the R’s want for the 22-year-old.

But should Leeds pay that price if it means they win the race for Eze?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

It’s too much in today’s market.

Eze is a top player and even something around the £15 million mark, I’d be encouraging Leeds to make their move.

He’s scored 14 goals in 2019/20 and been amongst the Championship’s top players, but Leeds are preparing for a Premier League season.

They need players ready to hit the ground running in the top-flight and I worry about Eze living up to a £20m price-tag.

Every penny is going to count this summer and if you were Leeds, you’d be trying to bargain QPR down.

Are these 10 facts about Leeds United actually true?

1 of 10 Leeds were founded in 1920 - true or false? True False

George Dagless

No.

I think that is a fair enough price for Eze – though I’d not go any more – but if I’m in charge of the Leeds I’d be looking to spend money elsewhere.

Yes, they do need an attacking midfielder to help share the load with Pablo Hernandez but the big bucks need to be spent on a defender and a new striker.

Leeds do have some money this summer but they aren’t going to go over the top and I think that kind of fee for Eze limits their spending power for more important areas right now.

Jacob Potter

I think he’s worth that amount in today’s market.

Eze has shown that he’s more than capable of playing his football at a higher level than the Championship, and I’m not surprised to hear that Leeds are interested in signing him.

But you have to pay sizeable fees for players of Eze’s quality, and I think he would be worth £20 million in the future, especially under the management of Marcelo Bielsa.

He could thrive under the Argentine, and I think Leeds should continue to pursue a deal to sign the QPR midfielder.