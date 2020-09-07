‘He’s worth a look’ – Millwall eyeing transfer for Premier League outcast: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Millwall are among a cluster of clubs weighing up a move for Liverpool centre-back Nat Phillips, as per Goal.

The 23-year-old is well down the pecking order at Anfield and Jurgen Klopp is open to letting the defender leave on loan or on a permanent basis.

So, what do you make of this from a Millwall perspective? Would he be a good addition to Rowett’s side?

The team here at FLW take a look….

Ned Holmes

I’m not sure that Millwall desperately need Phillips but he would be a fantastic signing all the same.

I was hugely impressed by the likes of Jake Cooper, Alex Pearce, and Shaun Hutchinson under Gary Rowett last season and I do think the south London club can be content heading into the new campaign with that trio – particularly with Murray Wallace now freed up after the arrival of Scott Malone.

However, Phillips looks a really exciting talent and could prove a step up on any of Millwall’s current options.

From his time at Stuttgart and with Liverpool, he looks to have a mouthwatering combination of confidence in possession and real defensive resolve.

For that reason, I think it’s worth the Lions pushing to see if they can get a deal done.

Are these 10 facts about Millwall actually true? Have a go now!

1 of 10 The club were founded in 1885. True or false? True False

George Dagless

I think he’s worth a look for sure.

We’re bound to see Gary Rowett and Millwall use three at the back at times next season and, with that said, another centre-half option in the squad could well be worth a look in the final weeks of the current transfer window.

I like some of the business Millwall have done this summer and I think adding Phillips sees them get in another younger player but one that is ready for more senior football rather than twiddling his thumbs at Liverpool.

He’ll be eager to prove himself and Gary Rowett is aiming to use players like that at the club this season so it could be a decent move.