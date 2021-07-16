‘He’s wise’ – Ex-Sheffield Wednesday midfielder reacts to player’s decision to join Celtic

Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Carlton Palmer has praised Osaze Urhoghide’s decision to leave Sheffield Wednesday this summer, in an interview with The Transfer Tavern.

21-year-old Urhoghide was one of many players out of contract at Hillsborough this year and after listening to many offers from the UK and aboard, the defender chose to settle down with Celtic and link up with former Owls teammate Liam Shaw.

Leeds United and Crystal Palace were two of the sides said to be interested in the young centre-back, who has also often operated at full-back and that’s something Ange Postecoglou could use to his advantage as the Glasgow-based side look to win the league title back from Rangers next term.

Urhoghide made his Sheffield Wednesday breakthrough at the end of January, starting in a 1-0 win against Preston North End and playing frequently for the Owls from then on, mainly in a more central position.

However, with their relegation and the 21-year-old’s contract expiring in the summer, there was little prospect of the defender signing a new deal despite the club offering him fresh terms.

Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Urhoghide made the right choice in leaving Hillsborough this summer and in an interview with The Transfer Tavern, said: “It’s just indicative of what’s going on at Sheffield Wednesday (his departure).

“He’s not going to stay. I mean, listening to the articles, I think he had a lot of offers and some from the Premier League.

“He’s wise to go somewhere where he’s going to play and develop, you know. But they were never going to stay at Sheffield Wednesday once they got relegated if they’ve got down to the final year of the contract.”

The Verdict:

It’s hard to judge whether to agree with Palmer on this one.

The club are in a bit of a state right now and that’s inevitably the case after the events of the past 12 months or so, with the points deduction and the issues that have followed since.

But the Owls are a big club and under a talented manager like Darren Moore, things can only get better for the South Yorkshire side as long as they manage to get a few more players in by the start of the season.

There’s no doubt Urhoghide would have started in most games in the third tier after impressing last season – but it will now be interesting to see how he gets on with a Celtic side under massive pressure after losing the title to their biggest rivals.

Whether he can step up to the plate remains to be seen, but it’s now down to the 21-year-old to force his way into the starting lineup.