“He’s very popular with the dressing room” – Millwall fan pundit delivers verdict on the future of 33-year-old at the Den

FLW’s Millwall fan pundit Ryan Loftus believes that this may be Alex Pearce’s last season with the club.

There was an expectation that the previous campaign would be his last but he stuck with the club for another year.

However, Loftus now believes that it will almost assuredly be his last with the club, at least in a playing capacity.

The Millwall fan does think it would be a great idea to convince the 33-years old to stay with the club in some capacity even if he doesn’t remain as a player.

But Loftus admitted this could be difficult to pull off given there are clubs who could seek to make a move for Pearce, such as the struggling Derby County and Reading.

“I imagine this will be Alex Pearce’s last season at the club, at least on the pitch,” Loftus told Football League World.

“He has had game time limited a bit more this year, only really playing when our injury troubles hit their worst.

“He’s looked alright when he has played. Last season was probably, most people expected it to be, his last but he’s done alright this year when he has played.

“Imagine a move into the backroom would be a good idea.

“He’s very popular with the dressing room, very popular with the coaches and has a wealth of experience.

“But there will be a lot of suitors for him, the likes of Derby and Reading that he has long connections with obviously and are two clubs who might need a familiar face around the place just to boost morale.

“If Millwall can keep hold of him in some way that’d be a good move.”

Pearce has been with Millwall since arriving from Derby during the 2018-19 season.

The defender has rarely been seen as a consistent starter in the Lions set up during his time at The Den.

That has been especially true this season as the Irishman has only featured six times in the Championship for Gary Rowett’s side.

The Verdict

If Pearce has any ambition to build a career for himself as a coach then staying at Millwall in that capacity would be a good idea.

Many players have made that transition post-retirement and enjoyed great success in the past.

But if Pearce wants to keep playing then it does look like a move to part ways will be the likely outcome.

A move back to Derby or Reading would certainly be appealing given his history with both sides, but perhaps he may also look for a fresh start or even a move to Irish football.