“He’s unbelievable” – Kieran Trippier speaks out on key figure ahead of Man Utd v Newcastle United

Newcastle United have come a very long way since battling against relegation under Steve Bruce at the beginning of last season.

The Magpies will not yet have given up hope of finishing in the Premier League’s top four this season and they have a huge occasion to look forward to in form of the Carabao Cup final tomorrow.

Eddie Howe will be excited to challenge himself against Erik ten Hag off the back of Manchester United knocking Barcelona out of the Europa League on Thursday evening.

Kieran Trippier has been a bright spark since arriving in the North East last season and reiterated his belief that the club are going right to the top in years to come when he spoke to The Northern Echo.

He said: “I certainly believe it will be fighting for every trophy possible (in five years) and I’m not just saying that.

“A year down the line (from the takeover), we’re in a cup final.

“That’s a great stepping stone for us as a club to move forward.

“If I’m not here and they are playing Champions League football, I’ll be absolutely delighted that I’ve managed to help in some way to get them into the position that they will hopefully be in.

“I certainly believe they could be fighting for everything in a couple of years’ time.

“They have got the perfect manager in charge.

“He’s (Howe) unbelievable.

“The owners are fantastic.

“I just hope that they do because Newcastle is a massive club.”

The Verdict

It will not be an easy task at Wembley Stadium given the Red Devils’ improved performances and results this season, while the Magpies will be leaning on third choice goalkeeper Loris Karius to put in an assured display between the sticks.

Howe, who built a reputation off of playing exciting attacking football with Bournemouth, has managed to set Newcastle up brilliantly at the back, and in a one-off game like a cup final that should stand them in good stead.

Having been relegated to the Championship twice under Mike Ashley’s ownership, supporters have been through a lot in the last 15 years or so, and tomorrow’s match can be seen as a reward for all the ups and downs they have encountered along the way.