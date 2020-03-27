Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘He’s the most underrated player at Millwall!’ – These Lions fans rave over unsung hero

Published

6 mins ago

on

It’s easy to forget that there’s two Wallace’s at Millwall at present – especially with Jed producing the kind of form he has done in the Championship this season.

But there’s also a certain Scottish left-back called Murray that’s been doing the business for the Lions this term.

After joining from Scunthorpe United in summer 2018, Wallace’s early days at The Den were difficult – besides his memorable winner against Everton – but after an outstanding campaign this time around, the defender has established himself as the club’s first-choice left-back and has been one of Millwall’s most consistent performers in their recent play-off charge.

Having essentially replaced Millwall fans favourite Byron Webster, who departed for Carlisle United last January, Wallace didn’t appear the most popular figure amongst supporters last season, but 12 months later, that’s no longer the case.

Here’s the proof as we’ve gathered together a host of the best tweets about the former Scunthorpe man below…

