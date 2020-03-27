‘He’s the most underrated player at Millwall!’ – These Lions fans rave over unsung hero

Support the amazing work of the NHS and AGE UK by getting involved in the #FLYTHEFLAG campaign, to find out more click here!

It’s easy to forget that there’s two Wallace’s at Millwall at present – especially with Jed producing the kind of form he has done in the Championship this season.

But there’s also a certain Scottish left-back called Murray that’s been doing the business for the Lions this term.

After joining from Scunthorpe United in summer 2018, Wallace’s early days at The Den were difficult – besides his memorable winner against Everton – but after an outstanding campaign this time around, the defender has established himself as the club’s first-choice left-back and has been one of Millwall’s most consistent performers in their recent play-off charge.

Having essentially replaced Millwall fans favourite Byron Webster, who departed for Carlisle United last January, Wallace didn’t appear the most popular figure amongst supporters last season, but 12 months later, that’s no longer the case.

Here’s the proof as we’ve gathered together a host of the best tweets about the former Scunthorpe man below…

I think Murray Wallace is one of the best buys we’ve had for a long time — onker (@onker9) March 25, 2020

Murray Wallace has been class. Man of the match. #Millwall — John Kelly (@JKelly1882) August 3, 2019

Murray Wallace is having another really good game. Almost take it for granted at this stage. #Millwall — John Kelly (@JKelly1882) February 12, 2020

Keep saying we need a left back but he's gonna have to be good to get ahead of Murray Wallace, what a performance again today. — Paul Rodgers (@lionsroar77) December 14, 2019

How good was Murray Wallace last night 🙌🏼 — Jay Lynch (@jaylynchmfc) November 27, 2019

Murray Wallace is the most underrated player at Millwall! Look at the size of the geezer, he should never ever be able to play left back but he's consistently solid week after week. Nobody can change my mind!! — Dan Poore (@DanPoore3) January 19, 2020

Lots of Murray Wallace doubters in the summer. But always been very solid in his career & also a goal threat. Not lightning quick but can move & users the ball well. — ADAM COLLINS (@ADAMCOL41422036) August 18, 2019

Can i just say – Murray wallace 👏 outstanding again today. Proving me wrong in last two games. What a result — Ant (@AT061083) October 6, 2018

