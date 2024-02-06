Highlights Sunderland's recent appointment of Michael Beale has not significantly improved their form or style of play, according to former player Lee Cattermole.

Despite criticism, Sunderland still have a chance to reach the play-offs this season and Beale must embrace the pressure as the club's leader.

Beale's tenure at Sunderland has had a rocky start, but a string of consistent results and performances will be crucial for his future at the club.

Sunderland still find themselves in and among the race for the final two play-off places as we enter the home straight of the Championship campaign.

Despite their current league position, there has been growing discontent among supporters at the Stadium of Light regarding the club's current predicament, which included the recent appointment of Michael Beale, who has been in charge on Wearside for just over a month.

The latest outing for the Black Cats was a 1-1 draw at North East rivals Middlesbrough, which saw Nazariy Rusyn cancel out Marcus Forss' strike to see a share of the spoils earnt between the two sides, somewhat avenging the heavy 4-0 defeat Sunderland suffered against the same opponents in early October.

Former Sunderland man issues Michael Beale verdict

The game between the two sides was broadcast on Sky Sports, and present in the studio was former Middlesbrough and Sunderland midfielder Lee Cattermole.

Cattermole, who earned a reputation for being extremely combative in the middle of the park, featured 258 times for the Black Cats between 2009 and 2019, scoring on ten occasions.

The aforementioned Beale has been subject to criticism from sections of the fanbase after taking over from current Birmingham City boss Tony Mowbray. Issuing his verdict on the situation, the 35-year-old believes that not much has changed in recent weeks at his former club.

"I think the appointment, being up there and connected to the club," Cattermole said on Sky via the Sunderland Echo. "I think everyone expected when Mowbray went that they were going to go probably foreign. I know Will Still was mentioned a bit and that got the fans quite excited.

"The appointment of Beale, I don't think the form has really changed. I think the style of play has changed a little bit. I went to the Hull game at home and Sunderland could have won on the night very comfortably, but the style of play was very robotic. They played in front a lot and they didn't get in behind. One thing Tony did do was get the team attacking really well," Cattermole continued.

"I think Beale would have looked at that. I didn't see the Stoke City game but by all accounts they were a lot more threatening going forward. I think it is like any job, whether you are a player or a manager, you have to prove yourself all of the time. Beale will be up to that. He has been at Rangers. He has been at QPR and he has been with Steven Gerrard a lot."

As previously touched upon, despite the inconsistent form, Beale's side still have plenty of time to reach the play-offs for a second successive season, and Cattermole stated that this must be the aim, and the 43-year-old must live with the pressure.

"He is the leader of the club. It is a big club. 40-odd-thousand every week and there is a demand on them but for me, they have to be pushing to get back in the league and that has to be the challenge."

"There's a lot of talk about the model and things like this we hear. I see the club inside a little bit now and for me, the only things the fans see is what happens on a Saturday at 3pm or a Sunday at 12pm. That's the bit you've really got to get right. Listen, it is a big job for him and I'm sure he's up for it," he concluded.

Michael Beale's tenure at Sunderland

Beale wasn't the first name which many fans craved, which brought its own pressure on the former Rangers boss before he took charge of his first game - a 3-0 defeat to Coventry City on December 23rd.

Despite two wins from the following three games, the Black Cats were then dumped out of the FA Cup 3-0 by bitter rivals Newcastle United, before successive frustrating defeats against Ipswich Town and Hull City - the 1-0 defeat against the Tigers also saw sections of supporters turn on Beale.

However, four points from the following two games sees them just one point behind Liam Rosenior's side, albeit they have played a game more.

Related The Championship table since Sunderland appointed Mick Beale Beale hasn't enjoyed the best start to life at the Stadium of Light - and we have delved deeper into his time on Wearside.

Next up for Sunderland

Sunderland's next fixture sees them host Ian Foster's Plymouth Argyle side, who picked up their first away win of the season against Swansea City on Saturday afternoon.

The Black Cats will also be hoping to avenge the 2-0 loss they suffered in Devon on November 25th.

It's imperative for his sake that Beale's men create a consistent string of results and performances, or his fate could be on the line very soon.