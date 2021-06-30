‘He’s the ideal choice’ – West Brom close in on move for Barnsley man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Brom are seemingly closing in on a major piece of transfer business.

Reports from The Telegraph’s John Percy have claimed that the Baggies are closing in on a deal to sign Alex Mowatt from Barnsley with the midfielder due to be a free agent in the coming days.

The 26-year-old enjoyed a wonderful season with the Tykes after scoring eight goals and creating seven more to help the Yorkshire side to the play-offs.

However with Valerien Ismael making the move to the Hawthorns it seems that he’s looking for a reunion with his former skipper.

So would Alex Mowatt be a good signing for West Brom?

The team at FLW have their say…

Adam Jones

Now this would be a beautiful signing by Valerien Ismael.

The 26-year-old’s contract comes to an end with Barnsley in a couple of days and with the French manager and Mowatt linking up well last season, to get him on a free transfer would be the bargain of the summer.

His other skills are good enough, but his leadership abilities as Barnsley captain will also be treasured by Ismael as he looks to recruit the right characters for a promotion push.

Although it’s important for the Baggies to retain the likes of Johnstone and Pereira with their fantastic playing ability, the new West Brom manager also needs players in the right mindset if they want to challenge for the Championship title.

Mowatt’s attacking threat on the pitch and his off-the-field pedigree will be a huge threat, with the attacking midfielder registering eight goals and seven assists for the Tykes last season.

Get this deal done as soon as possible before another side swoops in. It’s great news for the Baggies that his medical is already booked.

Alfie Burns

When you look at what West Brom have lost with their loan players heading back to parent clubs, it underlines why Ismael’s first port of call will be strengthening his options in central midfield.

Naturally, with Mowatt a free agent, having been Ismael’s skipper at Barnsley, he’s the ideal choice for West Brom’s new boss.

Mowatt has really grown over the last two years in the Championship. He’s worked on his fitness levels and become a box-to-box midfielder, who adds a lot of goals and assists.

He’s one of the leading central midfielders available in the Championship and West Brom are doing well to get him on board as Ismael’s first signing.

It’s a deal that doesn’t come as a surprise, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t a coup for the Baggies. I think he’s going to be a real hit at the Hawthorns.

George Harbey

You always sensed that this would be on the cards, and what a signing it is.

Mowatt has been so integral for Barnsley for a few years now, even when they were struggling under Gerhard Struber last season.

He has everything you want in a midfielder. He can score goals, pick out a pass and is also solid defensively, and he is a perfect addition to an Albion midfield which needs more depth.

Mowatt is, more importantly, a player who Ismael trusts and knows how to get the best out of. He knows him like the back of his hands and knows how to get him performing.

He will help Albion tick in midfield, and someone who can add goals from midfield may prove to be the difference.

Add the fact that he’s available to sign for nothing, it’s a great move.