‘He’s surely heading for the exit door’ – Leeds United player’s uncertain future at Elland Road: The verdict

Illan Meslier picked up his fifth clean sheet in eight league appearances at the weekend, as Leeds United defeated Swansea City by a goal to nil in South Wales.

The 20-year-old has been a revelation since coming into the side, replacing the experienced Kiko Casilla who was given an eight-match ban for racial abuse in February.

Meslier has produced a string of impressive performances for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, and ahead of Casilla’s return from his eight-game ban, he will be hopeful of keeping his place in the side.

Casilla has been a rather hit and miss figure since joining Leeds from Real Madrid last season, and despite keeping a division-high of 15 clean sheets this term, he has also made a series of mistakes.

Is there any way back for Casilla at Elland Road, as Meslier continues to shine? The FLW team discuss…

Jacob Potter

He’s surely heading for the exit door.

Casilla has made some costly errors over the last couple seasons with Leeds United, and with interest from elsewhere heading into the summer, he’s surely off.

Illan Meslier has certainly taken his chance in the starting XI as well, and I really wouldn’t be surprised to see the youngster retain his place in the team if Leeds are to be promoted into the Premier League.

If I was Marcelo Bielsa, I’d still be picking Meslier over Casilla in the starting XI, as the Frenchman has impressed me that much since coming into the team.

Leeds need to rebuild ahead of next season, and I think Casilla heading for the exit door will be part of that restructure.

Alfie Burns

I’d be stunned if there’s a reprieve handed to Casilla. For me, he’s done at Elland Road.

Illan Meslier is in fine form at the moment and has five clean sheets in eight games in the Championship. Bielsa isn’t going to want to rock the boat within his squad and I’m expecting to see him stick with the Frenchman against Barnsley.

Additionally, there are a lot of politics involved here and Leeds might need to be mindful of throwing Casilla under a bus when the eyes of the world are on them at the moment.

It wouldn’t be the greatest statement recalling him and I think the management team at Elland Road will realise that.

Ultimately, you can see Casilla slopping off out of the back door of Elland Road this summer.

George Harbey

I think Leeds should look to cash in this summer.

Casilla has been far too hit and miss for my liking since arriving from Real Madrid last season. He’s leading the clean sheets chart in the Championship at the moment, but he has produced some costly errors at times.

Meslier has been a revelation since joining Leeds, and for a young 20-year-old goalkeeper to keep five clean sheets in eight Championship appearances is hugely impressive.

Meslier obviously has a promising future ahead of him, and Leeds should look to invest their time in him as he has massive potential.

Casilla has never really lived up to expectations since arriving at Elland Road, and the club should look to part ways with him this summer.