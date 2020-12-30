‘He’s such a clever player’ – Stoke City plotting transfer move for versatile forward: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Stoke City are among several sides keeping tabs on the situation of Duncan Watmore at Middlesbrough, with his current contract set to expire in two weeks time, as per Sky Sports’ Keith Downie.

Watmore, 26, has proven to be a revelation since his arrival at the Riverside Stadium on a free transfer, going on to score five goals and provide one assist in eight appearances for Neil Warnock’s side.

His impressive form has alerted Michael O’Neill’s Stoke, though they face competition from West Brom, Burnley, Swansea and Watford for his signature in the new year.

So, from a Potters perspective, would Watmore be a good potential signing?

The team here at FLW take a look….

George Harbey

I think this would be a great signing for Stoke.

Watmore has been on fire for Middlesbrough this season, and four goals in seven Championship outings is an impressive return for a man who struggled in League One last season.

He’s at a good age, too, so he will be confident about keeping that form up whoever he plays for for the remainder of the season.

Stoke could probably do with another quick, attacking option in their squad, and Watmore is a man who can play on either wing or through the middle.

He wouldn’t cost a lot at all, you don’t think, so it could be a real coup.

Ned Holmes

This looks like a really interesting move for the Potters.

Their top priority over the next month or so has to be finding a replacement for Tyrese Campbell with the forward sidelined due to injury.

They need someone that can add some dynamism and pace to their frontline and Watmore could do that.

He’s likely to be cheap and as a stopgap, I think this could work really well.

Watmore has been impressive for Boro, there’s no reason he can’t do the same with the Potters.

Alfie Burns

It’d be a real coup if Stoke wrestle Watmore away from Boro.

With four goals in only seven appearances, we are seeing the 26-year-old back to something like his best.

He’s such a clever player and Boro will be doing everything they can to keep him heading into 2021.

If Stoke get him, they’re going to be delighted.

O’Neill likes ‘this’ type of player and you can see the clear strengths that Watmore would give the squad at the bet365 Stadium.

Whether they have a chance of landing him is another matter, but if they do, it’s a signing to really get excited about.