“He’s struggled to affect games recently” – West Brom fan pundit issues verdict on John Swift ahead of Reading reunion

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

FLW’s West Brom fan pundit Matt has issued his verdict on John Swift’s start to life with the Baggies.

The playmaker arrived at the Hawthorns during the summer as a free agent having departed Reading at the end of the previous season.

But this Albion supporter has not been too impressed by the 27-year old’s contributions to the team’s disappointing start to the campaign.

He has claimed that the midfielder has been played in too deep a role at times, which has not played to his strengths.

He also feels that the team’s drop in form has coincided with Swift’s own performances lowering in quality.

However, there is hope that a new manager can help to bring out the best from the exciting player, with Steve Bruce having been dismissed as manager earlier this week.

“I’ve not really been too sure what to make of John Swift’s performance so far,” Matt told Football League World.

“He started off well enough, obviously scored in the first game against Middlesbrough.

“Looked like he was playing a part in creating chances and getting involved in play and making Albion look dangerous going forward.

“But it sort of seems that, as the team’s performances have dropped off as a whole collectively, Swift’s have too.

“So maybe he’s one of those players that plays well in a good team.

“I think he’s struggled to affect games recently and has not been sharpest.

“Steve Bruce’s tactics have obviously been questionable, think he’s been asked to play in a deeper midfield role that doesn’t suit him either.

“So hopefully he just plays as a number 10, and that we know he can be effective in, soon.

“We’ll see what the new manager makes of him I guess.”

West Brom have had a poor start to the campaign, having only won one of their first 13 games.

These results have left the Baggies 22nd in the Championship table, inside the relegation zone.

As the board searches for a new permanent manager, the team will look to bounce back from Bruce’s sacking with a good performance this weekend against Swift’s former side Reading.

The Verdict

Swift has played in all 13 of West Brom’s league games so far this season, quickly cementing his place as an important member of the squad.

But, as the team continues to perform so poorly, it is only reasonable to imagine that the playmaker has not lived up to the billing so far.

He was crucial in Reading surviving relegation last season, but now the Royals come into this weekend sitting 5th in the table, 11 points clear of Albion.

However, there is reason to be optimistic that a new manager can get something more from the player as we know he can perform to a much higher standard than he has done so far this campaign.