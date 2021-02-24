‘He’s spot on’ – Many Middlesbrough fans react as Neil Warnock issues blunt message after Bristol City defeat

Middlesbrough’s topsy-turvy form continued to rear its ugly head last night after Neil Warnock’s side slumped to a 3-1 defeat at home to Bristol City.

Having sacked Dean Holden last week after six months in charge, the Robins moved quick to secure the experienced Nigel Pearson until the end of the season and possibly beyond.

He sat in the stands at the Riverside last night after a brief meeting with his new squad beforehand, and it seemed to motivate the away side as they raced into a 3-0 first half lead following goals from Nahki Wells and a brace from Famara Diedhiou – who was said to be a Boro transfer target last month.

Not one to mince his words as a manager, Neil Warnock pinned the blame on his attacking trio of Neeskens Kebano, Ashley Fletcher and Duncan Watmore for being ineffective in the first half, but also Chuba Akpom as he replaced Fletcher after just 23 minutes.

Only true Middlesbrough fans will be able to get 22/22 on this Boro striker quiz – Can you?

1 of 22 In what year did Middlesbrough sign Afonso Alves? 2005 2006 2007 2008

“On Saturday at Reading I thought we did well because our front three were very good,” said Warnock post-match, per TeessideLive.

“I thought they were a waste of time in the first half tonight. Waste of time.

“So it’s back to the drawing board I’m afraid.”

Middlesbrough fans clearly like a manager who speaks his mind considering the reaction from Twitter to the comments – check some out below.

This is what I like he’s spot on same team totally different result. The fans have seen it and finally we have a manager saying what the fans are also saying and seeing — Andrew (@Barbsmfc86) February 23, 2021

Easy to like him isn't it? Straight Talker.. Its exactly the tonic Boro fans will show appreciation of when allowed back in the ground. — Smoggy Balboa #BlackLivesMatter (@TerryCa50303620) February 24, 2021

This is more like it 👌 — Graeme Bandeira (@GraemeBandeira) February 23, 2021

He Got it bang on and deserves credit for his honesty !! — joff hall (@joffa81) February 23, 2021

He's spot on. To be fair, every players performance tonight was horrific https://t.co/BeLSXSn4Tw — Jack Pears (@JackPears93) February 23, 2021

That is more like it 💪 https://t.co/edwezBTJ6j — Tom McGarry ® (@tom_mcgarry17) February 23, 2021