“He’s somebody that is quite flexible tactically” – Middlesbrough fan pundit issues verdict on European managerial contender

As Football League World revealed exclusively on Monday, Carlos Corberan is one of the names that has been sounded out regarding the managerial vacancy at Middlesbrough.

Boro are on the look out for a new head coach or manager following the sacking of Chris Wilder earlier this week, with ex-Huddersfield Town chief Corberan a prime candidate to replace him.

The 39-year-old guided the Terriers to an unexpected third-placed finish in the Championship in the 2021-22 season, but ultimately they fell short in the final against Nottingham Forest.

Corberan soon departed the John Smith’s Stadium, with speculation rife that his ambitions did not align with those of owner Dean Hoyle, but he wasn’t out of work for long as Greek giants Olympiacos handed him their head coach role in July.

His time there lasted just six weeks though as Corberan was sacked after just 11 matches managed in all competitions, but it has freed him up for a potential return to England, where his stock is pretty high after what he did with Huddersfield.

And in the eyes of FLW’s Boro fan pundit Dana Malt, the Spaniard would be an intriguing appointing on Teesside if he were to win out in the race to become the club’s potential saviour.

“Corberan would be interesting because not only is he obviously available but he’s somebody that is quite flexible tactically,” Dana said.

“One of the criticisms of Chris Wilder this season is his stubbornness in not only the 3-5-2 or variants of that setup, but also in terms of his actual tactics and what he’s doing in games.

“Whereas with Corberan, he’s adopted many different styles and systems for Huddersfield last season.

“He’s somebody that would be a good middle ground between that potential and imminent success, I certainly don’t think he would gain us promotion or gain us that success in a short-term time, but I don’t think that’s what Boro fans are wanting or expecting.

“I think we are just wanting a direction where we can really get on-board and know that everybody is singing from the same hymn sheet because that’s definitely not been the case over the past few seasons.

“So, he would be interesting – I wouldn’t be averse to that whatsoever.”

The Verdict

After struggling in his first season at the Terriers, Corberan excelled with his management and coaching in 2021-22, leading Huddersfield to perhaps an unexpected play-off final spot.

It didn’t conclude in promotion to the Premier League, but the Spaniard had taken the club as far as he could, and sensing what was about to happen in terms of seeing players sold and not really replaced, he walked before he could potentially struggle again in the hot-seat.

His short stint at Olympiacos won’t have ruined his reputation as their owner has a reputation for sacking managers, so he can return to British shores and pick up a very good job off the back of what he did last season.

Whether that is at Boro remains to be seen – Rob Edwards certainly seems to be the main contender but Corberan’s flexibility would certainly see him be a good fit.