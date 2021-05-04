Danny Cowley reveals contract stance on talented Portsmouth youngster

Danny Cowley has insisted that talented teenager Haji Mnoga is going absolutely nowhere with his Portsmouth contract set to come to a conclusion at the end of this season.

Pompey could have an exodus on their hands this summer as 11 players currently have their deals expiring at the end of the current campaign.

Portsmouth-born right-back Mnoga is one of those having signed his most recent contract in December 2019, but the club possess a one-year optional extension which it looks like they’re going to take up.

Mnoga has made five League One appearances this season but is yet to make a squad under Cowley, and even though the head coach himself isn’t guaranteed to be at Fratton Park next season with his contract only running until the end of this season, he’s insisted that the 19-year-old will be at Pompey next season.

And from how Cowley has described Mnoga’s showings in training, it sounds like he will be in and around the first team next season.

“100 per cent we will be keeping Haji, he’s not going anywhere,” Cowley admitted, per Portsmouth News.

“He’s not going anywhere, I can promise you that. He’s ours and we are going to have a lot of fun.

“I look at him every day and it excites me. I wake up and think ‘How can I make Haji better?’ “He has so many brilliant tools and has a lot to do as well, a lot to improve on. ‘But wow has he got some fantastic tools and, from a coach’s point of view, he’s so exciting.” The Verdict Pompey fans would love nothing more than to see a homegrown talent come through and make a stamp on the senior side like Jack Whatmough did years ago, and Mnoga could be just that. He’s going to have a really tough time of things though trying to displace Callum Johnson from the right-back spot, and it could end up seeing the youngster going out on loan for regular minutes. But from the way Cowley speaks about him, Mnoga looks to have a bright future at Fratton Park and supporters will be delighted that it looks like he’s staying.