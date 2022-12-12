“He’s so difficult to mark” – EFL pundits pinpoint particular Preston North End player after big Blackburn win

Preston North End returned to Championship action in style as they demolished local rivals Blackburn Rovers 4-1.

The Lilywhites headed into the four-week break on the back of a 4-2 defeat to Millwall; however, Ryan Lowe’s side didn’t look like it affected them that much.

Preston controlled the majority of the game and were the more dominant force on and off the ball, as the three points saw them climb into the top six, two points behind their opponents at the weekend.

One player who impressed during Saturday’s thumping win was striker Ched Evans. The 33-year-old continued his impressive form in front of goal as he grabbed a double at Ewood Park.

Evans was a menace for the Blackburn defence all game, and his man-of-the-match display was highlighted by EFL pundits Jamie Mackie and Aaron McLean. The forward now has five goals in six starts this season for Lowe’s side.

McLean said, via Lancs Live: “You have to look at Ched Evans. He led the line brilliantly, with the way he held the ball up, and it’s a great assist for the first goal. He then goes and gets himself a brace.

“Other players as well, Daniel Johnson was excellent and Ben Whiteman – not only scoring his second goal of the season – but his work rate in the midfield. Ryan Lowe is spot on – it’s a team game and they really play as a team. Everyone does their individual jobs and then you hope your big man gets you the goals, which he went and did.”

Then Mackie added, via Lancs Live: “Massive credit to Ryan Lowe and his squad. I know he said it’s a squad game, but six sort of starters were missing.

“What stuck out to me was what they did without the ball. They scored four goals, so everyone will say it’s what they did with the ball, but they won it back – Ledson did really well to find Evans, who found Woodburn and he scores his first (league) goal for the club.

“It was the pressure they put Blackburn under – constantly throughout the match – which set them up to go and score those types of goals and win emphatically in the end. He (Evans) is so important, with the way he holds the ball up.

“He allows them to play the ball) into him and get exciting runners off him. He’s almost a bit more of a throwback centre-forward, but he’s so difficult to mark and is now adding goals to his game for Preston.”

The Verdict

At the start of the season, many wouldn’t have predicted Evans to be a key player in Lowe’s Preston side.

Lowe has managed to pull together a squad that is all in this fight together, even if they aren’t starters. When they get their opportunities, they take them and impress.

That is exactly what Evans has done this season; when he’s started, he’s always left his mark on the team and has become an important player when he starts and when he comes onto the pitch.

Evans is a viable player in this Preston squad; he has experience at this level, and with Preston setting their sights on a top-six finish, someone like Evans can be pivotal in helping them get there.