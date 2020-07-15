‘He’s skating on thin ice’ – Pressure builds on Grant McCann at Hull City after heavy defeat: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Hull City’s chances of surviving in the Championship were dealt a significant blow on Tuesday evening, as they were thrashed 8-0 by Wigan Athletic.

The Tigers found themselves seven goals down at halt-time, where the Latics ran riot at the DW Stadium. Kieran Dowell scored Wigan’s eighth goal of the evening in the second-half to complete his hat-trick, as it rounded off a miserable night for Grant McCann’s side.

Hull are now sat 22nd in the Championship table, and will know that they need to pick up points at the earliest of opportunities if they’re to survive in the second-tier.

The Tigers had previously been within touching distance of the play-off positions, but this poor run of results has seen them slide down the second-tier standings at an alarming rate.

But should Hull be looking at parting company with McCann anytime soon after this dismal run of form?

We discuss….

Ned Holmes:

They’ve surely got to consider it.

You feel for McCann, who lost his two most important attacking players in January, but his side’s performances since then have not been up to scratch and they could get relegated this term.

They’ve now dropped down into the bottom three and have won just one of their last nineteen games in all competitions.

A victory against Middlesbrough a few weeks ago looked as though it might kick-start their survival push but they’ve lost four on the bounce since them.

Unless the Tigers have got a plan in place for an alternative – be that a capable caretaker or a replacement – I think they should give McCann the next game against Luton Town to save his job.

Lose that and it’s surely time to go.

Alfie Burns:

He’s skating on thin ice and plenty want him out, which is completely understandable.

However, is there much point in pulling the trigger right now with games coming thick and fast in the Championship? I suspect not.

A new man isn’t going to come in and turn Hull’s fortunes around in the space of seven days, you might as well see if McCann can pull off the great escape in the next week and pull the trigger in the summer.

For me, McCann will eventually go, but there’s little value in making that decision right now.

George Harbey:

It sounds silly, but I don’t think they should be rash here.

Of course, last night was nothing short of humiliating for all concerned with Hull City Football Club, and that would have been the last straw for Tigers fans in terms of their support for McCann and the players.

But with only two games remaining this term, what good would it do in sacking McCann and bringing in a caretaker boss, or opting to go with an interim boss who has far less experience than McCann?

A new boss would bring fresh ideas to the table and I don’t think that would be good for the players at all, as they are used to playing one system and time is running out before the season ends.

It’s too late to make any changes now. They need to stick with McCann and somehow avoid the drop down to League One.