“He’s simply too good for us” – Peterborough fan pundit gives verdict on the future of 19-year-old amid Spurs and Aston Villa links

Peterborough United had a poor season last year and suffered relegation to League One as a result.

Whilst the Posh will be looking to push for promotion straight back up next season, young defender Ronnie Edwards has been linked with a move back up the leagues this summer instead.

The 19-year-old has been linked with the likes of Tottenham, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Southampton and Barry Fry confirmed that Peterborough turned down a bid from a top flight side.

Therefore, we asked FLW’s Peterborough fan pundit Alex Batt whether he sees the youngster leaving the Posh this summer: “I fully expect to see Ronnie Edwards leave Peterborough this summer, yes.

“Whether it will be a high end Championship club or a low end Premier League club, he’s simply too good for us at the minute and too good for League One.

“Him being part of the winning England U19s team as well only helps his cause but also improves his price tag so I wouldn’t be surprised if we get a minimum of £5million for him.

“He’s a brilliant centre back, a proper modern day centre-back. Comfortable with the ball at his feet, can play out the back really easily and yeah he’s going to be a big, big defender in the next few years so it wouldn’t surprise me if he goes straight from League One to the Premier League in truth.”

The Verdict:

It’s hard to disagree with Alex on this one. Ronnie Edwards is simply too good for League One and will be looking at a move back up to the Championship at least.

What’s attractive about him is the fact that despite being so young, he is ready to be part of a starting line-up rather than needing to be developed into a starting 11 player. Therefore, to be at that level already means his potential is massive.

With him being part of the winning England U19 side, as Alex points out, it will only increase his price and you can see any top flight side being willing to cough up for him considering what he will be able to add in the long run and he looks like a player who’s value will only increase.

Peterborough fans will no doubt be sorry to see him go but the player deserves a move and at least his current club will be able to make a good fee that they can reinvest.