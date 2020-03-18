‘He’s sick’ – Matheus Pereira reveals what he ‘loves’ about West Brom boss Slaven Bilic

Matheus Pereira has hailed Slaven Bilic as “the man”, after what has been a hugely positive tenure at West Bromwich Albion thus far.

The Croatian was appointed as the Baggies’ new manager in the summer, and was given the task of leading Albion towards promotion after losing in the play-off semi-finals last term.

With only nine league games remaining this term, West Brom sit second in the Championship and six points clear of third, and automatic promotion is certainly on the cards.

Pereira has been a hugely important player for Albion in their bid for automatic promotion this term, lighting up the Championship since arriving on loan from Sporting Lisbon in the summer.

Can you get full marks on this Albion quiz?

1 of 15 Who was shirt sponsor in the 18/19 season? Ideal Boilers Zoopla Quick Books K8 Group

The 23-year-old has scored six goals and chipped in with 12 assists in all competitions, and is statistically the most creative player in the Championship thus far this term.

Speaking to West Brom’s official club website, Pereira has hailed the impact Bilic has had on Albion this season, as he looks to guide them into the top-flight at the first time of asking.

He said: “Oh man, he’s ‘sick’. He’s the man. I love the way he passes his messages to the players. Sometimes people think I don’t understand him but I understand everything he says.

“It pours out of his soul. In football you can feel the soul of the person and you can feel his soul bleed for the club, for his players, for the supporters…you can hear it in him without having to understand his words.

“That’s how I feel.”

West Brom’s next league game is set to be played on the 4th of April, where they will face Hull City at the Hawthorns after a lengthy EFL break.

The Verdict

Bilic deserves the manager of the season award for the way he has got the Baggies playing this season.

Question marks were hanging over Bilic’s head when he was announced as their new manager, after what was a turbulent end to his time at West Ham United.

But he has adapted to life in the Championship really well indeed, and it would be a real achievement to take Albion up this term.