Highlights Luke Ayling's start to the season for Leeds United has been underwhelming, with his performances receiving mediocre ratings.

Djed Spence, a recent addition to the team, showcased his potential in just 10 minutes of play against Sheffield Wednesday, outperforming Ayling in duels and passes.

Ayling's position as a starter may be in jeopardy, as Spence's attacking style aligns more closely with the manager's preferences, and his defensive abilities are being questioned.

Leeds' tepid start to the season has not exactly filled fans with hope at Elland Road.

Just one win from their first five games of the season has seen the Whites linger in 15th place on just five points, and by failing to beat rock-bottom side Sheffield Wednesday at home over the weekend, there remains a sense of frustration in the west Yorkshire city.

Late window additions to the side such as Joel Piroe, Jaidon Anthony and Djed Spence have threatened to propel the club to the upper reaches of the league, though there could well be some improvement needed in terms of shipping out some underperforming players - with one of those being Luke Ayling.

How has Luke Ayling fared so far this season for Leeds United?

According to SofaScore, Ayling has not had the greatest start to the campaign. The 32-year-old had a decent first game against Cardiff City, but has only recorded 7.0, 7.2, 6.7 and 7.1 ratings in his four games following that - perhaps not as strong as he would’ve liked, having spent three seasons playing against some of the best players in the world in the Premier League.

Spence, by contrast, came on for just 10 minutes and won five of his six duels against the Owls - more than Ayling did in 80 minutes - with all of his passes being accurate.

It’s fair to say that Ayling is a better defensive full-back, but having seen how Max Aarons fared for Daniel Farke, Spence is much more of a like-for-like player - and that may well see Ayling's game time diminish under the German, who prefers an attacking nature.

What has been said about Luke Ayling's start to the season?

FLW's Leeds United fan pundit Kris Smith has suggested that Ayling's days could well be numbered, especially given the arrival of Djed Spence at Elland Road. Smith said: “Is Luke Ayling going to be a starter? I think at the moment, the opposite is the case for him. He’s seriously struggled in every game that we’ve played so far this season defensively.

“We also now have one of the best full-backs in the league waiting for his chance to shine. Died Spence had 10 minutes off the bench against Sheffield Wednesday and completed just one less take-on than Ayling had completed all season so far, showing exactly what he’s going to bring to us. He can carry the ball past anyone in this division.

“I think his defensive credentials are something that people might question based on his time in the Championship with Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough, but his recovery to stop Josh Windass at the weekend - which would’ve been 1-0 to Sheffield Wednesday - has already got the fans onside in that regard.

“I think at the moment, it’s an absolute no-brainer that we drop Ayling for him, despite Ayling being a great servant for us.”