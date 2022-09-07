“He’s seen that Stoke are quite timid” – Potters fan pundit offers early thoughts on Alex Neil

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Heads were turned in the Championship recently when Alex Neil swapped Sunderland for Stoke City just a month into the campaign.

Neil guided the Black Cats to promotion in League One last season and another promotion with Stoke will surely be the long-term aim now he is in the Bet 365 Stadium dugout.

In his two matches so far, the Potters drew at home to Swansea, and lost away to Reading, leaving Neil winless as of yet.

It is still very early days though, and with that in mind, we asked FLW’s Stoke City fan pundit Ben Rowley for his initial thoughts on Alex Neil from what he has seen so far.

“It’s really hard to judge a manager who’s only been in his job for less than a week but what I will say is that he clearly has, from the first two games, understood what is going on at Stoke City, and why fans are frustrated.” Ben told FLW.

“We have an underperforming squad, for whatever reason, we are giving away silly goals, we don’t score enough.

“We’re losing too many points from winning positions, we’re not gaining enough points from losing positions.

“He’s seen that Stoke are quite timid, low on confidence, perhaps low on fitness, but certainly low on intensity and I think that’s what’s frustrated fans the most over the last few years.

“It’s just a lack of intensity. It’s not a lack of effort for sure but you know a speed in their play, almost a confidence in their play has been missing and that’s what this talented squad really needs to develop if they want to get anywhere.

“Hopefully, Alex Neil, having identified the problems, will be able to resolve them.”

The Verdict

Like Ben says, it is hard to judge Alex Neil after just two matches, but it is very encouraging to hear he seems to have identified the key issues going wrong at the club.

Stoke have a talented squad, but, Neil will need time to put his stamp on things and really get across what is it he wants the players to do.

He has promotion winning credentials and it is a good appointment for the Potters in my opinion, with the club surely having ambitions to play in the Premier League once again.

Whether or not Alex Neil will eventually be able to deliver that remains to be seen, but what was clear is that Martin O’Neill was not the man to do it, and as such, the club were right to make a change.