“He’s really excelled” – Charlton Athletic fan pundit offers verdict on the Addicks’ most improved player in 2021/22

Charlton Athletic will be glad to put this campaign behind them after what has been a difficult 2021/22.

The Addicks currently sit 12th in League One and will certainly be hoping for better next campaign.

Having said that, there are positives to take away from even the most disappointing of campaigns and that goes for Charlton this season, too.

With that in mind, we asked Ben Fleming, FLW’s Charlton Athletic fan pundit, for his verdict on the Addicks’ most improved player in 2021/22.

“I think most improved player of the season has to be Corey Blackett-Taylor.” Ben told FLW.

“I think when he came in from Tranmere Rovers, I don’t think too many fans were particularly impressed.”

“He only came in on a sixth month deal and was probably just gonna be a backup to Kirk, Jaiyesimi and Leko but at the end of the season, he’s the only one of those in the starting line up.”

“He’s really excelled in that left wing back position. He’s he’s got the pace, the dribbling ability and the desire to take on a man that has really impressed a lot of fans, including myself.”

“I think next season, he’s gonna be a big player for us.”

“Whether he’s playing at a wingback or perhaps further forward if we move to a 4-3-3 formation, but yeah he’s been greatly improved in this second half of the season and can’t wait to see him next season.”

The Verdict

Corey Blackett-Taylor’s emergence has certainly been one of the positives for Charlton Athletic this campaign.

After penning a short term deal, he won over the fans and the club and earnt himself an extended stay with the club.

As our fan pundit said, he has excelled in that left wing back role under Johnnie Jackson this campaign and has chipped in with two goals and four assists this season, too.

It will certainly be interesting to continue to watch Blackett-Taylor’s development next campaign.