“He’s ready to have a go somewhere” – Huddersfield Town fan pundit identifies Man United player as someone the Terriers should look to sign

Huddersfield Town had a strong season last year although will have been disappointed to lose in the play-off final against Nottingham Forest.

Nevertheless, the Terriers will be keen to push even further next season and go for a promotion push again.

Following the unexpected departure of manager Carlos Corberan recently, Danny Schofield will now be looking to build the squad in the hope that they can still make the progress they want to next year.

The squad have gained a couple of additions so far but have a bit more work to do if they are to do as well as they hope next season.

With that in mind, we asked FLW’s Huddersfield fan pundit Graeme Rayner who he would like to see his side target this summer: “In terms of players we could realistically sign, it’s a really tough one.

“We need a striker in my opinion and it looks like there’s not much available in the free transfer market by the looks of it so it looks like we’re either going to have to spend money or bring someone in on loan.

“We do have a reputation for looking after our loan players, Chalobah came to us on loan, he’s now a Chelsea first team regular, Emile Smith-Rowe came to us on loan and is now a first team regular for Arsenal, Colwill came to us on loan last season and played loads of games and I think will go on to break into the first team either at Chelsea or a Premier League club on loan this season.

“So, I think a loan signing is probably our best option, bringing in someone young on loan.

“A striker, perhaps Charlie McNeill at Manchester United. He’s young, he’s very young he’s only 18 but he looks like he’s ready to have a go somewhere, maybe he’s too young.

“Armando Broja, he’s 20 at Chelsea. He was out on loan last season at Southampton so maybe we’re too higher level for him but someone like that.

“In terms of is there someone at Arsenal, we have a good relationship with Arsenal, who could perhaps come in the striker kind of role? They’re clearly keen to loan people out, they’ve loaned a couple of strikers out already John-Jules has gone to Ipswich so someone like hat would be great I think but it is really difficult to be specific because no one’s really been linked with us.”

The Verdict:

Looking at Huddersfield’s side ahead of next season, you can see why a striker is on the list as a potential target for next season.

Graeme may be right in the fact that targeting a loan signing could be the right move for the Terriers this summer. As he mentioned, the club usually do well with loan players and look after them well and after the success of Colwill last season, clubs will no doubt look at Town and feel as though they can be trusted with top players.

The thing to be doing now is looking at the young players with potential who may need that temporary move from the top flight to develop their game further and analysing who would best fit in the side and push the club forward.