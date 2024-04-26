Highlights Ogbeta's loan spell at Bolton from Swansea has reignited his career with potential.

Nathanael Ogbeta has spent the second half of the season on loan at Bolton Wanderers from Swansea City.

The 23-year-old signed for the Whites from the Championship side during the January transfer window.

He had struggled for game time with the Welsh outfit, leading to a loan down to League One with Ian Evatt’s side.

The wing-back has featured 14 times in the league for Bolton as they fight for promotion to the second tier (all stats from Fbref).

A decision will soon need to be made over his future, with the campaign set to conclude in the next few weeks.

Nathanael Ogbeta - Bolton Wanderers league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2023-24 14 (12) 2 (3)

Bolton fan pundit gives Ogbeta future verdict

FLW’s Bolton fan pundit Oliver Jacques believes it would be worthwhile bringing Ogbeta to the club on a permanent basis.

While he has highlighted areas of his game that the defender needs to improve, he has claimed it would be a smart move for the club due to the player’s potential.

“Difficult one really, I’d probably say yes just because he’s young,” Jacques told Football League World.

“He’s quite raw, he’s got a lot of room for improvement but you can see the potential there.

“He suits the formation style that Evatt likes to play, providing that Evatt stays on as manager.

“I think he suits that wing-back position, he’s energetic, gets up and down.

“He’s just got to improve on his consistency a little bit, he’s not the best defensively, which is not the end of the world because our wing-backs are quite attacking.

“But he still needs to be better defensively, I think Dacres-Cogley is slightly better at that.

“He’s really good at getting forward, keen to attack, keen to get in the box, fill the box with crosses.

“I’d take a chance on him, purely because he’s young and Evatt’s got a track record of improving young players, for example George Thomason in midfield.”

Bolton's promotion push

Bolton are still in the fight for promotion to the Championship themselves, so could be competing in the second tier next year.

Evatt’s side will require a final day victory over Peterborough United, as well as Derby County suffering defeat to Carlisle United in order to overcome the gap to second place.

However, the team is guaranteed a play-off place, where they will have the chance to fight for promotion to the Championship.

Their final game of the regular season gets underway on Saturday at 12.30pm.

Ogbeta should seek Swansea exit

Ogbeta has been unable to make an impression at Swansea and should now be planning for life away from the Welsh club.

A permanent move to Bolton could be a smart next step for him in his career given he has now been bedded in at the League One side.

As long as Evatt remains with the Whites, then this should be a no-brainer move for all parties in the summer.

While improvements could be made, he has still shown enough to be worthy of a place in the first team squad at Bolton going forward.