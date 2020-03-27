‘He’s quality, won everything in the air’ – The best tweets about ever-present Millwall man

Support the amazing work of the NHS and AGE UK by getting involved in the #FLYTHEFLAG campaign, to find out more click here!

It’s mighty impressive that Millwall defender Jake Cooper is continuing to produce such consistent levels of performance considering the former Reading man hasn’t missed a single minute of Championship football since November 2017.

The last time that the 25-year-old wasn’t on the pitch for the Lions in a league match was a 1-0 defeat to Burton Albion, an absolutely astonishing feat by the 6ft6 centre-back.

Millwall’s 3-0 win at Nottingham Forest at the beginning of March was the 113th match in succession that Cooper has completed 90 minutes in.

Cooper, who’s on course for his second straight ever-present campaign, has been unable to replicate his impressive goalscoring form in 2019-2020 – notching just once all season – but his displays have been every bit as good and his partnership with Shaun Hutchinson continues to be one of the strongest in the second-tier.

Despite his lack of goalscoring process this term, Cooper remains every bit as popular with Millwall fans, and it’s no wonder he’s attracting attention from the likes of Aston Villa and Southampton.

We have gathered together some of the best tweets about the Lions’ Mr Dependable from this season and you can see some of the best ones below…

that Jake Cooper looks a quality centre half won pretty much everything in the air and looked solid #nffc #Millwall — Adam Sliwinski (@sliwo1) March 6, 2020

I thought Jake Cooper especially in the first half was excellent. — Anthony Ellery (@ellery1983) March 6, 2020

Molumby has been excellent for us Bradshaw been getting the goals Jake Cooper and Hutchinson have been rock solid for us all season to name a few Thompson been good when fit and we can’t get relegated now with or without him as we have 41 points — Ben Morgan (@BenMillwallMorg) January 13, 2020

Brilliant defensive performance from you boys 2nd half, Jake Cooper particularly impressive. Slightly disappointed by a couple of absolute morons I spotted making monkey gestures towards our fans towards the end though – no need. Best of luck for the season! 🤝 — Joseph stack (@joeyy_stack1727) August 17, 2019

Thought Bialkowski was absolutely brilliant for Milwall today. And id love Rovers to sign Jake Cooper; didnt have the best game today but seems class. Think Milwall should look to be direct moving forward, theyve got the team really set up for that. — Martin MJ (@MartinMJ22) September 14, 2019

It'll never stop being amazing that a great centre back like Jaap Stam couldn't see anything in Jake Cooper. — Tom S (@AbuAlistair) March 6, 2020

We should sign Jake cooper at millwall, good CB last year or contract instead of Dann or Hanley. — Abi (@AbhirupSaha3) July 7, 2019

Missing football!? There’s still plenty of Millwall discussion going on in the Vital Millwall Forum! Click here to get involved!