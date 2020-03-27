Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘He’s quality, won everything in the air’ – The best tweets about ever-present Millwall man

It’s mighty impressive that Millwall defender Jake Cooper is continuing to produce such consistent levels of performance considering the former Reading man hasn’t missed a single minute of Championship football since November 2017.

The last time that the 25-year-old wasn’t on the pitch for the Lions in a league match was a 1-0 defeat to Burton Albion, an absolutely astonishing feat by the 6ft6 centre-back.

Millwall’s 3-0 win at Nottingham Forest at the beginning of March was the 113th match in succession that Cooper has completed 90 minutes in.

Cooper, who’s on course for his second straight ever-present campaign, has been unable to replicate his impressive goalscoring form in 2019-2020 – notching just once all season – but his displays have been every bit as good and his partnership with Shaun Hutchinson continues to be one of the strongest in the second-tier.

Despite his lack of goalscoring process this term, Cooper remains every bit as popular with Millwall fans, and it’s no wonder he’s attracting attention from the likes of Aston Villa and Southampton.

We have gathered together some of the best tweets about the Lions’ Mr Dependable from this season and you can see some of the best ones below…

