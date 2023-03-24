We brought you the exclusive this morning that Sunderland, along with Coventry City and West Bromwich Albion are interested in a summer move for Stoke City defender Morgan Fox.

Fox has been a mainstay in the Potters' backline under Alex Neil and the Scotsman may well be keen for the club to secure his services for next season.

However, as things stand Fox will be a free agent in the summer and Championship interest has arisen in that possibility.

The Black Cats may have to work hard to deny Coventry and West Brom in competition for Fox, but should be able to sell an exciting project under Tony Mowbray.

We gathered the thoughts of a selection of FLW writers to see if they believe that Fox would be a shrewd pick-up for the North East club...

Ben Wignall

Before this season started, I had Fox down as a lower-end Championship player or top-end of League One as he didn't feature much for the Potters last season.

But he's proven me wrong with my assessment at times this season and has been regularly starting under Alex Neil, whether that is on the left-hand side of a back three or at left-back in a back four.

With a contract only running until the end of the season and based on this season's performances, you can see why Sunderland would be interested in Fox - he's 29 years old so in his peak years, and he is versatile for whatever system that Tony Mowbray wants to play.

On a free, Fox would be a solid addition but at Sunderland I'm not sure he'd be a regular starter due to the fact that Aji Alese and Dennis Cirkin are in the squad.

George Dagless

There's no harm in taking a closer look in my opinion.

Fox is a solid player with lots of experience and I think Sunderland would be wise to try and add Championship knowledge this summer.

The Black Cats have had a positive season this year, but it does look as though they will be a Championship side again next year.

That said, they want to be adding players that are going to help them maintain a play-off challenge next year for the duration of the campaign and I think adding some hardened Championship campaigners is exactly the way to go.

Fox still has lots to give, and so I think Tony Mowbray is being pretty smart here.

Marcus Ally

The Black Cats' transfer business has been a fascinating follow in the last few windows, and improving the balance of the side with Morgan Fox would be a shrewd move.

With Bailey Wright set to leave the club this summer, Fox would be a solid replacement and someone who would aid Mowbray's tactical flexibility.

Also, offering a ready-made replacement if the club do cash in on Dennis Cirkin in the next couple of windows.

On a free, even as a backup option, Fox would be a clever pick-up in the summer for the vast majority of second tier sides.

Given their fitness issues of late, Fox should boost the second string and durability of the squad as a whole.