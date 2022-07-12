“He’s overstayed his welcome” – West Brom fan pundit calls for major transfer purge this summer

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Bromwich Albion were expected to be bang in the promotion race in the 2021-22 Championship season – but they failed to muster up any sort of challenge at the end of it.

Valerien Ismael’s acquisition was an exciting one, having led Barnsley to the play-offs the season prior, but following a promising first couple of months, the wheels fell off and the Frenchman was sacked in February.

Steve Bruce replaced Ismael in the dugout, but his promotion experience from the past wasn’t even needed as the Baggies did not end up troubling the play-off places, eventually finishing in 12th.

Bruce will get another crack at things though and has already signed both Jed Wallace and John Swift, but there’s still several of last season’s squad remaining on the books.

And when asked who he’d like the club to sell this summer, FLW’s Baggies fan pundit Matt was in no mood to beat around the bush when it came to certain individuals.

“There are plenty of players I’d like to see Albion get rid of – starting in defence with Kyle Bartley being one who I’d like to see leave,” Matt said.

“I think he’s overstayed his welcome for sure and I’d like to see him moved on.

“I’d definitely say the same for Callum Robinson. I think it’s only natural that him and Albion part ways now, it’s been a bit of a rocky road the last season, so again I think all parties would benefit from him leaving.

“Adam Reach I’d like like to see depart, Kenneth Zohore – certainly get him out of the door.

“There’s players here and there that I wouldn’t mind leaving either, but there’s sort of a bit of a nucleus of the squad that you can say I suppose I’d like to see them all leave.”

The Verdict

Harsh it may be in places, but no-one really expected West Brom to be as disappointing as they were last season.

Stumbling to a mid-table finish was never on the cards at the start of the campaign, but underperforming players partly contributed to the cause.

Of those, Robinson and Bartley were somewhat regulars, with the latter featuring 39 times in the league, but Bartley is now the wrong side of 30 years old and has younger centre-backs competing with him.

If West Brom could get some money for the likes of Robinson, Bartley and Reach this summer, then that would go a long way to bolstering Steve Bruce’s transfer budget towards the end of the window in a bid to replenish his options.