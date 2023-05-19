Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber has opened up on the future of two first team stars.

Andrew Omobamidele and Max Aarons are nearing their Carrow Road exits, with both set to depart this summer.

Webber believes now is the time for Norwich to cash-in on their two highly sought after young stars.

This comes in the aftermath of Teemu Pukki announcing his decision to depart the club following the conclusion of his contract.

What has Stuart Webber said about Andrew Omobamidele and Max Aarons?

Webber has revealed that Norwich rejected an offer for Omobamidele in January that was worth more than the fee they received for Ben Godfrey from Everton.

Godfrey signed for the Toffees in 2020 for a fee reportedly worth £20 million.

The recruitment chief praised the Irish defender, but has claimed that this summer is the right time to cash-in on his talent with his future all but certain to be away from Carrow Road.

The 39-year-old also confirmed that Aarons is set to be sold, with the full back entering the final year of his contract with Norwich.

“We turned down an offer in January, which was bigger than we had for Ben Godfrey,” said Webber, via The Athletic.

“That’s what we think of Andrew and the level of club that is talking to us about him.

“So I think there is a big possibility he could go in this window, if I’m honest.

“Do we want him to? No.

“But it will get to a point where if it helps us do other stuff at the club, and also if it’s right for the player.

“If we start here on September 1 with Andrew, I’d be very surprised and very happy.

“I think it’s time probably for Max to make a move, if I’m honest. I’ve said that to him.

“I think he’s outgrown the club.

“I think he’s ready to go and he needs a new stimulus now, and that’s OK.

“But it’s got to be right for us as a club because we’d rather lose him on a free in a year than sell him cheap now, which then devalues our other players and we still then have to replace him.

“We’re comfortable if Max ends up leaving in a year.”

What does the future hold for Norwich City going into the transfer window?

Losing Omobamidele and Aarons this summer would be a big blow given how talented they are, but the potential fees received could make it worthwhile.

If that money is then reinvested back into the squad then Norwich will have great potential to attract David Wagner’s preferred targets this summer.

Omobamidele has also suffered with injury issues, so perhaps cashing on him now while his value is still high is the smartest option.

Aarons has been a valuable servant for the club, but the risk of losing him as a free agent also means that Norwich must consider a sale this summer.