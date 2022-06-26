“He’s only just coming into his peak” – Wolves linked with move for Burnley defender: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Wolves are reportedly eyeing a move for Burnley’s Connor Roberts, according to Alan Nixon.

The Clarets’ right back has caught the attention of Bruno Lage and could be set to return to the Premier League this summer.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on if the Welshman would be a good addition to the Wolves team…

Adam Jones

This could be a good addition for Bruno Lage’s side now the Welshman has Premier League experience under his belt.

That was previously missing from his CV before last season and although he didn’t manage to contribute heavily going forward last term – he proved at Swansea City that he’s a very useful player to have in the final third and that could help to provide the Midlands outfit with more attacking firepower.

With plenty of international experience under his belt as well, he certainly has the experience to be a success at Molineux.

At 26 as well, he’s only just coming into his peak so he could be a good long-term addition.

Marcus Ally

Wolves had a very peculiar season in the Premier League last term, looking at one stage like they were capable of competing for European football, before falling away quite dramatically in the final third of the campaign.

Nelson Semedo has struggled to adapt to English football in the last couple of seasons and therefore there is room for improvement in the right back or right wing back spot at Molineux.

Roberts did not cement a starting berth for the Clarets last season, his first since signing from Swansea City, but his attacking qualities will be admired by many this summer.

With three years remaining on his contract at Turf Moor, the Clarets could stand firm to keep hold of their asset, unless there is a push from the player to leave the club.

Roberts would be a smart addition for Wolves, but there are stumbling blocks to bringing him in.

Chris Gallagher

This would be a decent signing, depending on the price.

With Ki-Jana Hoever having left on loan, Wolves are arguably one wing-back short, although Jonny Otto can play down both flanks. Nevertheless, with Nelson Semedo having suffered a serious hamstring injury back in February, you can see why they might want proper cover for him in that position as he will miss the start of the season and could take time to get back up to speed.

So, Roberts would be a good signing in that sense. Despite Burnley’s relegation, the Wales international impressed, and he could certainly be a very useful squad player for Wolves, who desperately need numbers ahead of the new season.

Whether the player is willing to make a move where he knows he’s likely to be a substitute remains to be seen, but the chance to return to the Premier League is going to appeal.