“He’s one of the best options around right now” – Brighton join race for £15m Blackburn Rovers star: The verdict

Brighton have joined the race to sign Ben Brereton Diaz from Blackburn Rovers this summer.

According to Alan Nixon, the Seagulls are weighing up a move for the Chile international, who has a £15 million price tag.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on if the 23-year old would be a good addition to Graham Potter’s squad…

Adam Jones

Neal Maupay’s departure certainly opens up a squad spot for Brereton-Diaz to fill – and he could be an excellent addition to Graham Potter’s side.

Despite the Seagull’s very bright start to the season, their defence has been the main reason why they are currently at the right end of the table and you just feel an injection of attacking firepower is needed if they want to stay there.

Not only can he operate centrally – but also out wide and this could enable Danny Welbeck to remain within the team – with the Chilean able to be a real goal scoring threat even from a wide position.

His lack of Premier League experience may be a slight concern – but at 23 – he will only improve.

Charlie Gregory

Ben Brereton-Diaz has proven already that last season was not just a flash in the pan for the Chile international, with the striker looking impressive already for Blackburn again.

The signs are then that he could be just as impressive a level higher in the Premier League.

Brighton signing the forward would be an astute signing as well when you consider that the club are lacking in the attacking department – and adding a wealth of goals to that side in the form of BBD would be a very good move by the club.

Rovers are no doubt resigned to the fact that he will probably leave the club, if not now then in January or next summer, especially if the club don’t get a promotion to the top flight themselves.

Perhaps then, it would be best to cash-in on him now while a team like Brighton are offering mega money and the side can sign a replacement.

Brighton could do a lot worse than signing the Chile international though – and as far as strikers go, he’s one of the best options around right now.

Declan Harte

Brighton have made a fantastic start to the new season, but their biggest issue under Graham Potter remains a lack of ruthless finishing.

The departure of Neal Maupay also leaves the door open for a new forward addition.

Both of these factors could combine to make Brereton Diaz an obvious transfer target, with the Chile international having a fairly reasonable £15 million asking price.

The Premier League club are one of the shrewdest operators in the transfer market, and the 23-year old could prove to be another example of that.

He will be asked to do a lot more than simply score goals if he arrives at the Amex, but he is more than capable of playing a high pressing game.

The striker is also capable of playing the quick passing game that Brighton have made work for them so well under Potter.

But most importantly, Brereton Diaz has proven to be a consistent goal scorer, bagging 22 in the Championship last season for Rovers from only 37 appearances.

While the Seagulls face stiff competition for this signing, he could prove to be a very valuable addition to the squad.