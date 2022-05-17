“He’s one of the best midfielders in the Championship” – Stoke City fan pundit reacts to club decision involving 28-year-old

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Stoke City will be desperately hoping to improve on their 14th placed finish in the Championship this season.

The Potters triggered extensions in the contracts of Nick Powell and Mario Vrancic earlier this week, with both attack-minded players struggling with injuries for extended portions of the season.

Powell’s ability has never been in question but the 28-year-old is beginning to frustrate supporters with his lack of availability, though, of course, that is through no fault of his own.

FLW’s Stoke City fan pundit Ben Rowley believes it was the right move to extend the 28-year-old’s deal, but has his concerns in looking to the longer term.

Speaking to Football League World, Rowley said: “When Nick Powell is available he’s one of the best midfielders in the Championship.

“He’s certainly one of the best midfielders or best players I’ve seen play for Stoke.

“It’s his injury record though, and I know that troubles a lot of fans, it doesn’t bother me particularly in the short term, because if we get 20 games out of Powell, then that’s 20 games that Stoke City are better off for, and I’m glad that we’ve extended his deal.

“However, a further extension I think comes with a caveat of, he starts the season well, he has a good pre-season to build his fitness up after a really ragged season this season with injury, and he needs to prove that he can play at least 30 games in my opinion.

“Because he is getting closer to 30 and these injuries and his fitness probably will deteriorate in a couple of years, so you’ve got to look at next season as a bit of a make or break for him in terms of his fitness.

“Because he’s certainly good enough.”